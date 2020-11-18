The Bachelor Preview: Matt James Makes History!

Matt James is about to make history.

As the first-ever Black Bachelor? Yes.

But maybe also as the best-looking Bachelor in series history.

That seems to be the consensus among Matt's potential wives, as evidenced by the very first look at James in this role, which was just released by ABC.

In the initial trailer for his upcoming season, Matt's suitors can't stop gushing over his good looks.

Stare at the screen closely enough and we're pretty sure you can see some drool.

Heck, in one interview, a woman calls Matt "delicious," while it looks like almost every single one of them swap spit with The Bachelor at some point.

One clip also depicts Matt sharing a toast with the women competing for his heart, saying, "Cheers to falling in love."

Which would be a first for the reality star, apparently.

“You’ve never been in love?” host Chris Harrison asks in the promo, to which the new lead replies:

“I haven’t.”

But will he? That's the question that only a select handful of The Bachelor spoilers will be able to answer.

The season ahead will answer it, too, of course.

As fans will recall, James was first confirmed as the star of The Bachelor in June, making him the first-ever African-American male anchor in the history of the series.

Prior to the announcement, he had been cast on Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette... but ABC made the decision to promote in after production was put on hold amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In late October, Matt's BFF and fellow Bachelor Nation star Tyler Cameron talked about his pal's Bachelor role.

"That boy dodged a bullet," Tyler said of Matt NOT appearing on season 16 of The Bachelorette.

"That boy is on his own. Just cause it's a mess. It's just a disaster. You know what I mean? It's nothing about Clare. It's a mess, you know?

"Just to be able to jump and skip and be the Bachelor, like who, I mean, of course, good for him, so I am very happy he's not there."

It also sounds like Cameron will be making an appearance alongside James on The Bachelor.

“I saw him recently. No spoilers,” Hannah Brown's ex said on the Sunday, November 15, episode of the “Chicks in the Office” podcast, seemingly confirming that he's make a cameo on the show in some capacity.

Added Cameron at the time:

“We are going to get a full dose of Matt.

"He’s gonna have fun, he’s gonna be very vulnerable, he’s gonna open himself up."

And he's gonna look darn hot while doing so!

Check out the first promo now.

And prepare for Matt James to debut as The Bachelor on Monday, Januarry 4 at 8/7c on ABC.