Teresa Giudice: I'm Over Joe and DESPERATE to Get Boned!

Part 1 of the The Real Housewives of New Jersey Reunion showed us Melissa Gorga coming for Jennifer Aydin. Everyone was through with her.

This time, it was time for Teresa Giudice to get grilled about one of her most intense feuds ... and about her broken marriage.

Part 2 of the Reunion didn't let Teresa sit there silently while Jennifer goes to war with everyone.

Instead, Andy asked her about the hummus commercial that she filmed for the Superbowl ... with Caroline Manzo.

Teresa notes that "of course" she did it for the money. That's how commercials work.

She confirmed that their feud is anything but quashed.

But Caroline still wants to mend fences, which is when she apparently reached out through her attorney.

Teresa shared that they ended up on a three-way call "and then we got into it."

"She's like, 'When we see each other we are gonna sit down and talk," she recalled.

Teresa adds: "I was like, 'Excuse me, we're not doing anything!'"

A lot of the real questions for Teresa had to do with Joe.

If you haven't seen Joe Giudice wandering Italy's deserted streets during the coronavirus lockdown, he's still there.

Late last year, the Giudices announced their separation.

According to Teresa, their four daughters "don't love the idea" of this split, "but they get it."

The subject of Joe's treatment of Teresa has come up extensively.

The way that he spoke to her and the things that he said while still incarcerated were, frankly, nothing short of cruel.

"I tell my daughters," Teresa shared, "I say to them, 'Daddy's a great father, I don't want a guy to speak to you the way daddy speaks to me.'"

She advised her girls: "I want you to find a guy who puts you on a pedestal in front of everybody."

As you can see in the clip that we have included with this post, Teresa is quick to make excuses for Joe, even after the split.

Teresa said that Joe only acted like a douchecanoe for the cameras, that he always "tried to act like this macho guy."

All eyes turned to Melissa, who shoots that down.

She exposed Joe's attitude towards his wife and marriage, saying: "it was not just on the show."

"He hated the cameras," Melissa Gorga affirmed.

But she accused: "He wasn't passionate, he wasn't a kissy guy."

Teresa protested, saying that she had a "great marriage."

In a quiet voice, Melissa very gently assured her: "You can do a lot better."

While Teresa was in the hotseat, she of course got grilled about her alleged boy toy.

But the mother of four was quick to insist that she "didn't get my pipes cleaned."

In case it was not clear, she's saying that she didn't get her back blown out. Nobody was laying pipe. She didn't bang him.

"I want to though," Teresa readily confessed. "I'm dying to!"

"My first guy was Italian, I want my next one to be Jewish," Teresa expressed.

She shared: "I heard Jewish men make the best husbands."

(No ethnicity or culture produces ideal or terrible husbands, and objectifying people for their demographic will only lead to mutual disappointment)

Fortunately, Teresa then talks about what she really wants in a new husband.

"I want somebody to talk so sweet to me and gentle," Teresa expressed.

She added: "I want to be beautiful to him."

"I'm done with the whole Italian, tough guy. I'm tired of that," Teresa emphasized.

She expressed: "I want something different."

While we don't mean to discourage her from dating outside of her ethnic group, Teresa could obviously find a loving and doting Italian man, too.

To top it all off, Teresa shared that she is open to having a fifth child -- so that she can have a baby boy.