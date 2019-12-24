Teresa & Joe Giudice Face Off In Italy, Decide to "End It All": Watch!

Earlier this month, Joe Giudice was deported to Italy.

And while celebrating the holiday season in a small mountain village in Europe is hugely preferable to hanging your stocking in an 8 by 10 cell, Juicy Joe's current situation is less than ideal.

Joe has a wife and four young girls who will remain in the US as he attempts to build a new life in the motherland from which he disembarked as an infant.

(We'll forever wonder why Joe never bothered to become a citizen during his 47 years of living in America.)

To be fair, they have good reasons for remaining in the US.

The eldest of Joe's daughters, 18-year-old Gia, just started college, and the younger three are all in grade or high school in New Jersey.

As for Teresa, some of her reasons for remaining in Jersey are quite sound -- for example, she knows she knows that as a convicted felon whose only recent employment is as a reality star, she'd have a hard time finding employment.

However, some of her reasons -- such as the fact that Teresa has a new boyfriend -- are a little less defensible.

Anyway, it was recently rumored that Teresa and Joe have separated, but neither party has confirmed that rumor.

Either way, at the time of Teresa's first visit to Joe's new home, it seems the future of their relationship was still very much up in the air.

Fortunately, a Bravo camera crew was on hand to capture all the awkwardness.

In a preview for an upcoming episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, we find Teresa, Joe, and their daughters attempting to make the best of a very messy situation.

“When you’re married, they’re supposed to protect you and then everything just came crashing down,” Teresa tells Joe at one point.

Indeed, a pair of federal convictions and prison sentences followed by a deportation is a lot for any relationship to endure.

Still, it seems that at that point, Teresa and Joe still hadn't made up their mind about how to proceed.

At one point in the trailer, a disembodied voice is heard telling Teresa, “You need to come out of this trip knowing what you want.”

By now, she's probably made her decision.

But you can bet she'll keep it under wraps until after this episode airs.

Should be a tense one.