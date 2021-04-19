Taylor McKinney BLASTS Larry Edwards: You're Putting Bentley In Danger!

Another day, another shot fired in the never-ending war between Maci Bookout and Ryan Edwards.

This time, it's two surrogates doing the fighting for Maci and Ryan.

But that doesn't mean the conflict has been any less intense.

As we've reported previously, Taylor McKinney and Larry Edwards clashed while taping this year's Teen Mom OG reunion show.

At the center of the disagreement was 12-year-old Bentley, Maci and Ryan's son, who feels unsafe in his father's presence.

Maci and Bentley have proposed several solutions to this problem, including joint therapy sessions involving Ryan.

As it stands, however, the future of Ryan's visitation rights remains uncertain and relies upon his commitment to turning things around.

Naturally, this situation was a subject of intense discussion at the reunion.

"You seem to be blaming Maci for limiting the visits with Bentley," Drew said to Larry.

"She's limited some, sure. I don't know if I'm blaming her," Larry equivocated.

"I didn't say against," Edwrds continued in response to claims that he accused Maci of turning Bentley against his father. "What I said was that a 12-year-old boy can be manipulated. That's what I said, that's what I said, that's what I meant."

It was then that Taylor butted in and felt the need to set the record straight.

"Since I've been around I know that this woman has bent over backwards to make sure that Bentley has kept a relationship with them despite everything that Ryan has put us through," McKinney argued.

From there, the situation escalated quickly.

Jen and Larry have been accused of taking Ryan's side over Bentley's, despite the fact that the former is in his thirties and the latter is only 12 years old.

But now, they claim that's not what they're doing at all.

They say they're merely trying to support their son in his recovery while simultaneously focusing on maintaining their relationship with Bentley.

Unfortunately, as far as Maci is concerned, those two goals are often at odds.

The conversation really gets heated when Larry mentions the fact that Maci has accused the Edwards family of putting Bentley in an "unsafe situation" by having him spend time with Ryan.

"Never would that ever happen," an increasingly irate Larry said to Maci and Taylor.

"Don't you buck up to me!" Taylor warned, as Larry positioned himself as though he were preparing for a physical fight.

"Bentley is a child," Taylor seethed. "Stop forcing a relationship on a child."

Thankfully, the situation did not come to blows, as we get the feeling that would not have worked out well for Larry.

As usual, of course, Dr. Drew stirred up conflict, and then sat their uselessly as it played out.

Although to be fair, both sides have a point in this conflict.

Maci has every right to protect her son against his father, especially since Ryan may not be sober, and has been behaving quite erratically in recent months.

That said, it makes sense that Jen and Larry would wish to maintain a relationship with their grandson in spite of his father's idiocy.

It's a situation that we hope will get resolved soon, as the person who is suffering the most in all of this is Bentley.