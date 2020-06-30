Tati Westbrook: Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star Gaslit Me Into Canceling James Charles!

In May of 2019, Tati Westbrook canceled James Charles in her infamous "Bye, Sister" YouTube video, dethroning the controversial makeup vlogger.

Right now, everyone on social media is focused on canceling Shane Dawson ... and Tati just threw her hat into the ring.

On Tuesday afteroon on June 30, Tati Westbrook once again took to YouTube to post a lengthy takedown.

This time, her target is not James Charles.

Rather, Tati is taking aim at Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star -- two of the other most widely reviled men on or off of YouTube.

She says that they led a coordinated campaign of lies that drove her to "cancel" James 13 months ago.

Tati becomes tearful multiple times in the 40 minute video, and also explains that she is sticking to a script approved by legal counsel.

First and foremost, the 38-year-old beauty vlogger apologizes to James Charles, as she believes that she wronged him.

"We compared DMs, texts, and stories of what happened behind the scenes," Tati shares.

"We apologized to each other, forgave each other," she adds, "and agreed to wait patiently until it was right for me to share my story."

That time is now.

Tati describes in extreme detail how she came to know both Shane and Jeffree.

She accuss them of lying to her and manipulating her, spending hours working her until she was "beyond gaslit."

Without that, Tati says, she would never have made "Bye, Sister."

Tati says that James actually offered to sit beside her while she filmed this video.

"I am really sorry, James," Tati affirms.

"I've said that privately," she notes, "but I want you to hear that publicly."

"I did not make my video because of vitamins," Tati notes. "I made it as a result of all the poisonous lies fed to me by Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star."

"James, I am so sorry I allowed myself to be poisoned and weaponized against you," she expresses.

Tati explains: "I was told there were a lot of victims that were going to come forward to destroy you."

"I should have known better to fall for their lies and manipulation," she apologizes.

Tati laments: "I allowed Shane and Jeffree to drive a wedge between our friendship."

She does admit that when she first became friends with Jeffree, she came to realize that he was fixated on badmouthing James.

Even at her birthday, Jeffree would rant about James being out of control, even calling her the next day to reinforce that impression.

"All he could do," Tati characterizes, "is speak poorly of James Charles."

It wasn't long before Jeffree made the introductions between Tati and Shane, who began spending time together.

"I shared that I had been the victim of sexual assault," Tati recalls. "I spoke about my faith and told him how deeply I feel for others."

"He shared with me that he was an empath," she said, "and that he could feel all of my pain."

Shane apparently invited Tati to be part of his docu-series, which he was making with Jeffree, which would involve drama in the YouTube community.

"Shane said James Charles was a monster, and that James was hurting minors," Tati recalls, saying that the two spoon-fed her lies.

While both Shane and Jeffree have denied involvement in "Bye, Sister," Tati says that nothing could be further from the truth.

"Shane did not just know about my 'Bye Sister' video," she insists. "He offered to help edit it, he even offered to design the thumbnail, and help title it."

As for Jeffree, he allegedly continued to make sure that her head was filled with lies.

The night before "Bye, Sister," Jeffree apparently sent her an audio recording, claiming that it was from one of James' "victims."

"He told me to listen to the pain in their voice," Tati recalls. "The audio was clearly a small part of a conversation."

"It wasn't enough to contact the authorities," she says. "It was enough to scare me."

And then, when she posted her infamous video, Jeffree piled on to the backlash, calling James a "predator" in a now-deleted tweet.

Shane allegedly asked Tati if he could film her during the fallout from the video, though she said no.

He then surprised her, including the drama in a trailer for the docu-series -- using it ofr publicity -- despite assuring Tati that it would only be in one episode.

Tati says that the controversy and backlash of it all negatively impacted her health and her life.

She left town, lost weight, couldn't sleep, and suffered emotionally.

"Bye, Sister" went down in May of 2019. Four months later, it all began to click into place.

"It wasn't until the series ended in September, when James Charles and I met, that I started to realize what had actually happened," Tati says.

"A few people have come forward," she describes. "The pieces of what had actually happened are coming together."

"Make no mistake," Tati affirms, "this is from from over."

It is now Tati's term to say that she has evidence -- against Jeffree and against Shane.

She says that she cannot share it, on the advice of her attorney. Not yet, anyway.

"However, there will soon come a day where we will be able to present this evidence," Tati vows.

"And," she says, "you'll be able to see why it is that we believe Jeffree and Shane are responsible for so much of the damage that has been cost."

That is a very compelling story, but what possible motive could these two YouTube villains have to take down one of their fellow clowns?

"Jeffree resented that so much of his business was centered around his biggest rival," Tati accuses.

"And," she shares, "Shane did not like that James Charles wanted to make a documentary."

"Neither of them were happy with standing in his shadow," Tati says, blaming their behavior upon professional jealousy.

Shane and Jeffree have both denied involvement in Tati's video, which she says is both "cowardly and defamatory."

Meanwhile, Shane, who took ages to respond to other takedowns of him, has already responded to Tati, going on Instagram Live.

He says that Tati is "manipulative" and accuses her of fake-crying.

These are all adults. What a mess.