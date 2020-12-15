Tarik Myers: Hazel Wanted to Be a Throuple With My Ex!

On this week's episode of 90 Day Fiance Season 8, fans were reintroduced to Tarik Myers.

Hazel isn't there in the US with him yet. But when she arrives, their story will have more to it than just getting married.

Tarik is a fan-favorite, from his original season with Hazel to his reign on Pillow Talk alongside Dean Hashim (the brothers have since had a falling out).

So now, Hazel Cagalitan is preparing to join him in the US on Season 8.

Episode 2 of this season gave Tarik the chance to address, by speaking to the camera and to hsi friend, to bring them up to spead.

Tarik recaps his history, including his relationship to his fiance, Hazel.

He has a young autistic daughter and he's hoping that she adjusts well to having Hazel in her life because she's everything to him.

Hazel also has a young son who does not live with her, but Tarik hopes that one day that can change and they can all live as a family.

Of course, when he recaps all of this, he describes his love for Thailand by mentioning that he imported a Thai sword.

The tool that he swings around and also uses to slice cilantro appears to be a katana, even if it was made in Thailand, rather than a traditional dhaab.

Point is, the producers obviously goaded him into goofing around with his sword on camera.

Also, he's passionate about rap, as we all recall from his rap-proposal. However, Tarik shared that he and Hazel had temporarily broken up at one point over a misunderstanding.

Hazel had received inconsistent results from a pregnancy test, causing Tarik to jump to conclusions that she had gotten pregnant and had an abortion.

Though affirming her right to choose, he simply felt betrayed that she hadn't spoken to him, while she obviously felt hurt that he had made assumptions.

During tha time apart, Tarik began speaking with a woman named Misty.

While he says that he did not fell in love, he did catch himself falling "in like" with Misty.

But he and Hazel did end up reconciling.

Hazel is bi -- part of the shockingly small community of LGBTQ+ 90 Day Fiance stars.

Her bisexuality is not news to those who follow her and Tarik on social media, but was not something that they disclosed earlier on the show. Hazel has been closeted for all of her life.

But now that she is no longer living in a conservative area, she feels comfortable coming out and would even like a girlfriend.

She and Tarik are going to be looking for another woman to include in their relationship. It's not that most bi people are also polyamorous but, obviously, some are.

When three people are in a polyamorous relationship (not a one-time hookup; that's just a threesome) it is often called a "throuple," a portmanteau of "three" and "couple."

This will be an exciting if somewhat daunting task -- looking for a second partner isn't any easier than looking for that first one. In fact, it's often harder.

While that big adventure is coming when Hazel arrives in the US, they already had something of an adventure ... dipping their toes into the throuple waters.

When Tarik told Hazel all about Misty, Hazel wanted to "holler at her."

In other words, the two of them reached out to Misty ... and for a short time, the three of them were all in a relationship.

But being polyamorous doesn't magically mean that all relationships work out any more than being monogamous does.

About two and a half days into things, Hazel slammed on the brakes and put a stop to it, worried that Misty was really just there for another shot with Tarik.

Throuples only work if everyone has good intentions. So Hazel asked Tarik to not contact Misty again.

The twist? Tarik confesses to the camera that he did, in fact, reach out to Misty, just to check in when COVID-19 was ravaging Thailand.

Misty responded with a barrage of friendly texts ... and now he has to tell Hazel, who will not like hearing that.

Despite the impending drama, we are excited by this show's first polyamorous storyline. We hope that there are more to come!