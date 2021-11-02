Syngin Colchester Explains Split from Tania: But We Didn't Stop Boning!

Last month, it was finally confirmed that Syngin Colchester and Tania Maduro are over.

There had been strong hints in that direction for weeks.

As it turns out, Syngin will be part of the cast of 90 Day: The Single Life's second season.

But ... what exactly was the final straw that made Syngin and Tania part ways?

Obviously, Syngin and Tania had a number of issues.

They had fantastic sexual chemistry and are both smoking hot, as many viewers could not help but observe.

But were they ever really compatible as long-term partners?

Syngin was a guest on 90 Day Bares All over the weekend, where he confessed to Shaun Robinson that one major choice made the decision for them.

Though things had "been rough" for months, it was disagreements over whether or not to have children that tore them apart.

"It's not something that you just wake up, 'OK, I am going to leave the person I love the most right now,'" Syngin reasoned.

"It's been times where, you know, you're almost forced to be happy," Syngin characterized.

"But," he continued, "you're kind of holding onto love."

Syngin went on: "And you're like, how are we arguing this much? How's our lives gotten to this?"

"You end up holding on to that love way too long," Syngin explained.

"And," he admitted, "I think it just damages more in the end."

Staying with someone for the wrong reasons can turn into resentment very quickly.

Tania has been vocal about her desire to be a parent.

She has also cited that her "biological clock" is ticking and she no longer wants to keep putting it off.

That was when Syngin realized that it couldn't work, no matter how much they love each other.

"This is a big decision for me," Syngin admitted.

This was daunting "because I knew once I tell her this, it's gonna be the end of us."

"But I still knew that I have to do this," Syngin affirmed.

Syngin had to tell her "because even though I love her so much and want to give her whatever she wants."

"If I give her this," he reasoned, "it might just impact me negatively."

"And," Syngin predicted, "the whole relationship and everything can get way worse."

"So, the children was definitely the deciding factor in everything," Syngin explained.

He did also acknowledge that an infamous moment, when Tania told him that he was not her soulmate, haunted him.

Syngin shared: "It created so much doubts for me, and honestly I didn't know what to do."

His interview also included a preview clip of his life with Tania ... as exes but still living together.

Syngin needed to figure out where he would go from there, but he and Tania had issues setting new, post-relationship boundaries.

One example? They were still having sex.

In the video, Tania was folding his underwear for him, and the sex came up -- which Tania admitted was not exactly closure.

"You know, it's always kind of strange because while I'm having sex with her, I'll be like, 'Damn. I'm not going to have sex with her again. I'm breaking up,'" Syngin confessed.

"So, it's not the normal kind of sex, you know? It's almost heartbreak," he shared. "I almost want to start crying. But, I'm down to have sex regardless if I'm happy, sad, crying."