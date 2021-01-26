Sumit Singh Confesses to 90 Day Fiance Fans: I Was Shocked by How Old Jenny Looked!

90 Day Fiance fans are all too aware that Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh are not yet married.

The clock is ticking on Jenny's visa, but Sumit's parents are unwilling to give the union their blessing ... and Sumit isn't brave enough to cut them off.

A newly revealed 90 Day Bares All clip shows the never-before-seen aftermath of Jenny learning that Sumit was married.

On top of that, Sumit's parents and Sumit himself voice some horrible insults to her appearance.

First, this clip from 90 Day Bares All shows a 90 Day Fiance producer arriving with a production team in India.

This arrival took place five days after Sumit's family showed up and whisked him away -- in a manner almost indistinguishable from a kidnapping.

This left Jenny traumatized and frighteningly alone. She spent five solitary days in the apartment ... and burst into tears when she saw a friendly face.

Jenny had already told them what had happened -- that, in this devastating moment in Season 1, she had learned that Sumit was married.

Production didn't know. Jenny didn't know. TLC didn't know.

And Jenny realized that Sumit had not told her about the marriage because he had known that she wouldn't continue to be with him.

What had happened was that Jenny and Sumit had been in a relationship for years.

His parents, unhappy with this and with Sumit's otherwise "single" status, pressured him into a loveless arranged marriage.

Sumit should have told Jenny, but he did not. He didn't want to lose her. He wanted to end his marriage before she found out ... but that's not how things worked out.

Jenny is 61. Sumit is 32. On 90 Day Bares All, Anil claimed that his son Sumit was "shocked" when he first saw Jenny in person.

"I want to say something," Anil said. "She is very good. I agree. My son is also very good."

But, he added: "We also expect the wife of Sumit should be good looking."

This is when Anil claimed that "Sumit was also shocked to see Jenny."

"The age of Jenny. Sumit, when he saw her first time, he was shocked," he alleged.

Well, what did Sumit have to say?

"It's shocked not like that, I didn’t feel that the age difference," Sumit clarified to the love of his life.

He continued, admitting: "But, I didn’t [think] you would look that way."

Sumit then disclosed that he had imagined that Jenny would look "a little bit" younger than she actually did.

"Well, this is the first time I’m ever hearing that from you," Jenny replied, her feelings obviously hurt.

"Obviously," Sumit explained. "Who expect like, do you expect me to say these kinds of things to you? So, I never said. Do you understand what I’m trying to say?"

Jenny stormed off while Sumit explained that he would never have just blurted that out had his father not caused problems on purpose.

"I think I should not say this to her, ever, but this is a situation where my father said it," Sumit reasoned.

"So, I have to admit it and I said this, so I admit it here, I did get shocked," he detailed.

"Because in that time in 2011, the camera quality was not that good," Sumit noted. "Internet was not that good."

"So what we saw was not like, it don’t look like clear picture," Sumit stated.

He added: "And when I saw her in for real, like, I feel like [she] looks a little more older than whatever I saw on camera."

"You need to be honest, man. Tell the truth," Jenny stated when she returned. "First of all, I’m not going to sit here and be insulted by everybody telling me I f**king look like an old lady. Who wants to hear that s--t?"

Anil shadily added that makeup "hides the age of everyone" and can sometimes make people appear to be "quite young."

Jenny clapped back, reminding everyone that her relationship with Sumit started when he was catfishing her with someone else's photo. True.

However, Sumit did emphasize that even if he had seen her face from the start, Sumit would have pursued a relationship with her. She is the love of his life.