Stranger Things Season 4 Promo Reveals HUGE Spoiler

SPOILER ALERT:

The teaser featured on this page gives viewers a hint about something on the horizon for Stranger Things Season 4.

And it's not exactly a small hint, either. It's sort of the biggest hint possible in regard to this beloved Netflix series.

The sneak peek is titled "From Russia with love" and it opens with a sweeping look at some rather horrible conditions.

We're in the mountains. It's snowing. It's freezing. Russian soldiers are walking around with guns -- and a number of men are seemingly being forced to do hard labor.

It's not a situation we'd want to have any part of, and it doesn't seem all that relevant to the typical settiing of Stranger Things, which takes place in a small town in Indiana in the 1980s.

But then one laborer takes his winter hat off... and it's Hopper!!!!!

Yup, the popular sheriff is still alive.

This news shouldn't come a a gigantic surprise to astute viewers, as the final scene of Stranger Things Season 3 referred to an American prisoner, implying very strongly that Hopper survived the climactic ending of that finale.

But it's still a relief to see him out and about in the world, you know?

Even if we don't envy his position at the moment.

"We're excited to officially confirm that production on Stranger Things 4 is now underway -- and even more excited to announce the return of Hopper!" Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer said in a statement amid Friday's teaser release.

They added:

"Although it's not all good news for our 'American'; he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human...and other."

"Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything," the producers also teased, concluding as follows:

"Season 4 is shaping up to be the biggest and most frightening season yet, and we cannot wait for everyone to see more.

"In the meantime -- pray for the American."

As for when Stranger Things Season 4 will premiere? We can't say for certain just yet.

But this video ought to at least get fans pretty darn excited for all the scary action to come.

Check it out now!