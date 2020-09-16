Darcey Silva Confronts Florian's Side Piece on Darcey & Stacey

by at .

We have all been asking if Florian Sukaj cheated on Stacey Silva ... and the answer is looking grim.

In this teaser for Darcey and Stacey, seeking answers only leads Stacey to heartbreak.

Stacey Silva - come look at my place

Florian has moved from Albania to Connecticut.

His goal was to be with Stacey.

The way that this coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic means that, well, he's not exactly going anywhere any time soon.

Stacey Silva Sucks Face With Florian Sukaj

However, that is not to say that things have been smooth sailing for Florian and Stacey.

No one in her family trusts Florian.

Especially after the found photos of Florian with another woman on social media.

Florian Sukaj Thirst Trap

Even her father was initially skeptical of the photos, figuring that their must be an explanation if he's posting them.

But when Darcey explained to him that no, the woman posted the cozy looking pics, he faltered.

Everyone wants answers -- and Darcey wants to look out for her twin.

Florian Sukaj mystery woman

So, in this teaser for the rest of the season, Darcey reaches out to this woman over FaceTime.

"This is becoming a very, very draining situation," she admits.

Darcey continues: "And I just want to know what happened."

Florian Sukaj mystery woman - I'm not your honey

"Just keep it simple, honey," Darcey asks of the woman at one point.

At this line, the woman hits back: "I am not your honey, OK?"

"And," the woman declares, "it's not my fault that Florian's sugar want to taste my honey."

Darcey Silva Facetimes with Florian Sukaj mystery woman

Darcey is shocked, and asks: "Sugar?"

The woman's metaphor is an odd one, but everyone understands her meaning -- including Darcey.

Whether Florian sealed the deal or not is unclear, but it seems obvious that the woman is claiming that he wanted to bone her.

Darcey Silva looks as Stacey Silva weeps

Stacey can be seen breaking down over this situation.

"What is happening right now?" she asks her twin through sobs.

Stacey confesses: "I want to believe him."

Stacey Silva - I'm done!

Of course, it's no surprise to anyone that Stacey is not the only Silva twin having trouble with her hunky boy toy.

"I'm too old to have to be worrying about other bitches," Darcey expresses to Georgi.

In turn, he expresses frustration and clearly doesn't want to talk about this anymore.

Darcey Silva and Stacey Silva on Their Very Own Show

It's then Darcey's turn to have a breakdown in Stacey's arms.

These trust issues betwen her and Georgi aren't going away any time soon.

And Darcey looks to the future ... and things are looking uncertain or even bleak.

Georgi Rusev on Darcey & Stacey

"I want to build a life," Darcey announces. "I want to build a future."

It is hard to look forward to that when there is nothing but drama.

"I'm sick of it," she expresses. "I'm f--king tired of it."

Darcey Silva in an Alizarin Crimson Top

Towards the end of the teaser, Darcey tells the camera that she has been harboring a huge and possibly dark secret.

"There's one thing that's come to the surface being in quarantine with Georgi," Darcey confesses to the cameras.

She admits: "I haven't said anything to anybody -- not even you guys." The teaser does not divulge Darcey's secret, so we'll have to watch to find out, and you'll have to keep up with THG's coverage.

Is 90 Day Fiance Real or Fake?
Start Gallery

Show Comments
Star:
Darcey Silva
Tags:
90 Day Fiance, Reality TV, TV Previews
Related Videos:
Darcey Silva Videos, 90 Day Fiance Videos, Reality TV Videos, TV Previews
Uploaded by:
Uploaded:
Duration:

Darcey Silva

Darcey Silva Photos

Florian Sukaj Photo
Darcey Silva and Stacey Silva on Their Very Own Show
Stacey Silva Holds Up a Dress
Georgi Rusev on Darcey & Stacey
Darcey Silva in an Alizarin Crimson Top
Darcey Silva Flaunts Summer Bikini Body

Darcey Silva Videos

Darcey Silva Confronts Florian's Side Piece on Darcey & Stacey
Darcey Silva Confronts Florian's Side Piece on Darcey & Stacey
90 Day Fiance: Did Florian Sukaj Cheat on Stacey Silva?
90 Day Fiance: Did Florian Sukaj Cheat on Stacey Silva?
Darcey & Stacey Trailer Teases Drama, Hunks, and Twins in Tears
Darcey & Stacey Trailer Teases Drama, Hunks, and Twins in Tears