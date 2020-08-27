Sophia Abraham BEGS Farrah: Please Stop Embarrassing Me In Public!

Pretty much every child gets embarrassed by their parents from time to time.

But few of us can imagine the near-constant humiliation that would come with being raised by Farrah freakin' Abraham.

Sadly, 11-year-old Sophia is all too aware that the shame of being Farrah's offspring takes two forms:

There's the daily humiliation that comes with being the child of a woman so ridiculous that she became the first cast member to be fired from the Teen Mom franchise.

And then there are the instances in which Farrah actually goes out of her way to embarrass the poor girl.

There's been talk of Farrah exacting revenge on Sophia for being more well-liked on social media.

We don't know if the elder Abraham is quite that psychotic -- though we certainly wouldn't put it past her -- but we do know that she frequently seems to delight in embarrassing her daughter.

The latest example is one of the most shocking to date, as we hear Farrah essentially shaming her daughter for hitting puberty.

In audio obtained by The Grace Report YouTube channel, Sophia claps back at Farrah for talking publicly about her physical development.

“Honey, are you gonna shave under your arms or no?” Farrah asks as mother and daughter prepare to record an episode of their podcast.

“Why do you always have to talk about that?” Sophia responds.

“Stop trying to expose me on TMZ! It’s really embarrassing!” the 11-year-old responds.

Unfazed, Farrah laughs off her daughter's comment.

“You’re so silly!” she tells the girl.

Clearly frustrated, Sophia begs her mother to be a little more discrete going forward.

“Not one single person on this earth would talk about their child growing armpit hair!” she shouts.

“It’s embarrassing and awkward,” Sophia continues. “It’s embarrassing to talk about it and spread it all over the whole world!”

Sophia concludes by pointing out that her mother is "not good with the privacy.”

You can say that again.

As The Ashley's Reality Roundup points out, this isn't the first time that Farrah has humiliated her daughter in the name of content creation.

“Well, I mean she started having B.O. [body odor], ya know, she started having armpit hair,” Farrah told TMZ in January.

“Like, our kids are going through puberty and luckily my daughter is more well-behaved than I see of her other kids and her other peers and I’m very blessed.”

Sophia might not like putting personal details of her life out there for public consumption -- but she's gonna have a ton of material for a bestselling tell-all memoir in a few years.