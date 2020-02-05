Sofia Richie: I'm DONE With Keeping Up With The Kardashians! BYE!

Last October, Sofia Richie made her Keeping Up With The Kardashians debut as she joined Scott and Kourtney on a family vacation.

Now, she has revealed that she won't be returning to the show, despite being well-received. What happened?

"Are we going to see more of you next season on [KUWTK]?" Entertainment Tonight correspondent Katie Krause (who is so tiny) asks Sofia.

"No, no," Sofia replies in the video that we have included. "No."

For a moment, it appears that Sofia is about to make some sort of dramatic announcement, though she glances off-camera.

Clearly, she rethinks it, because after one very loud "well," her tone changes dramatically as she offers up her answer.

"I want ... I want to get into acting!" Sofia reveals.

While we're sure that this is true, her tone makes it sound an awful lot like she came up with this answer on the spot.

This is when Sofia confesses that "it has always been her thing" that she felt a little overshadowed by her famous father and famous sister.

She's not knocking them, just admitting that she felt "always stuck" behind their monumentala ccomplishments.

"I'm very different from both my sister and my dad," Sofia points out.

"So," she reasons, "I feel like I've kind of navigated into my lane."

Sofia opines: "It's been great for me."

When it comes to the idea of Sofia appearing alongside sister Christina on a show, she admits that "that would be awesome."

Now, Sofia didn't go into a lot of detail as far as which roles she's playing at the moment.

She reveals that she's doing TV work, but doesn't name the shows.

"The roles I'm reading for right now are kind of similar to me," Sofia notes.

She reasons: "So they're easy for me to play, and I really, really enjoy it."

Sofia was eager to pivot to talk about her exciting new career acting on television, and we don't blame her.

But we can't seem to shake the feeling that there's more to her departure from Keeping Up With The Kardashians than that.

We're not really tin foil hat people, and not just because everyone uses aluminum foil these days.

The way that Sofia seemed to take a second to think about her answer suggests that something has been left unsead.

Are things with Scott not going well?

Multiple reports have indicated that it's mostly just a matter of time before he drops to one knee and proposes.

That said, reports like that are largely comprised of wishful thinking. He and Kourtney had three kids together but never married.

But still, there have been no indications that they've hit a major fough patch, let alone broken up.

Could this be about the greater Kardashian family?

Kris Jenner may be the momager-in-chief (and we're sure that she'd be happy to have Sofia on some more), but she's not the only producer.

The other Kardashians have veto power over what goes into the show.

It would only take one of them -- not necessarily Kourtney -- to rule that no, Sofia can't show up on camera anymore, sorry.