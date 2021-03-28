Sister Wives: Maybe We Should Live in One Big House After All!

If you've been keeping up with Sister Wives, then you know that a big source of the Brown family drama for the past couple of seasons has been about moving.

So. Much. Moving. Drama.

The family packed up and left what many considered to be an ideal situation in Las Vegas to move to Arizona all the way back in the summer of 2018, and since then, things just haven't been great.

Instead of living in four houses all next to each other like they did in Las Vegas, the four wives are spread out across the city of Flagstaff.

They also own a large chunk of land out in the country that they just can't seem to figure out what to do with.

We've seen quite a bit of feuding over the plots of land and over which wife gets which plot, but a big thing last season specifically was Kody's desire to have the family all living under the same roof.

Fans will remember that this is how things were back when they lived in Utah in the first couple of seasons -- Meri, Janelle, Christine and Kody lived in one big house divided into three apartments for years.

Kody envisioned everyone doing the same in Arizona, so much that he even designed a house that he thought would meet everyone's needs.

But unfortunately for him, his wives couldn't agree on it, and now he's stuck going all over the city to spend time in each separate home.

Except as we're seeing this season, the pandemic changed things up a bit.

And now, in a sneak peek for this week's episode, it's starting to sound like some of the Browns are reconsidering that whole "one big house" idea.

In the clip, which you can watch in full below, Robyn's oldest daughter was turning 18, so this would have been filmed last April.

To celebrate, Christine brought her three youngest daughters over for a visit, but they stayed out in the yard while Kody, Robyn, and their children stood in the doorway.

Poor little Truely asked if she could come inside to play with her siblings, but Robyn told her that she couldn't.

"It's awful to hear," Christine said later in a confessional. "She can't, she still has to stay socially distanced, and she's more frustrated than Gwendlyn and Ysabel because they get it, but Truely doesn't get it."

In her own confessional, Robyn said "The idea of living in one big home together during this right now, what would it be like?"

"I'm sitting here thinking 'What are other plural families doing?'"

"There's a part of me that's like 'There would be major benefits for us to be living in one home right now during this pandemic, we would just be hunkering down together and being careful together, and we'd have to come to an agreement about how to do it,'" she continued.

Janelle expanded on that in another separate talk to the cameras, saying "If we'd been in one house, then of course that would have just been a natural thing that we would have just been like a pod, a village, a little mini isolated village."

It sounds like they're sort of regretting their decision, right?

It would have made things a lot easier on the whole family if they were all living together -- and Kody wouldn't have had to throw that tantrum last week when Janelle tried to be responsible about social distancing.

But Christine was definitely the most outspoken against the idea of the one big house ... is she feeling that regret too?

Back in her confessional, she said "I imagine if we were all together in one house ... no. I can't imagine it, I don't want to imagine it. I'm just not gonna even imagine it."

So that answers that question.

Going back to the scene at Robyn's house, we see Ariella, Robyn and Kody's youngest daughter, give Truely a stuffed animal, and Truely once again asked if she could go inside and play.

"Not yet, sweetheart," Kody told her. "The only person that's traveling from house to house is me. Sorry."

But Truely, as Christine explained, doesn't quite understand the concept of social distancing, although Robyn did tell her "Being apart from each other right now is the best way we can love each other."

And there we have it.

Even though it really does sound like it would have been great for the whole family to have been under one roof going into the pandemic, obviously it didn't happen, and it's clear that it's not going to happen anytime soon.

If a worldwide crisis like this can't bring the family together, what can?