Sister Wives: Are Meri and Kody FINALLY Giving Up on Their Marriage?!

Do you remember when Meri and Kody had a great, solid relationship?

Yeah, us neither.

That's because we've actually never seen it in the ten years that Sister Wives has been on the air.

In the beginning, they struggled with their inability to have more children, and Meri had a hard time with the fact that Kody had other wives.

And since then, it's all kind of just descended into the chaos that's happening now.

We've seen Meri and Kody get divorced (since she was his first wife, they were the only ones with a legal marriage) so that he could marry Robyn and adopt her three children from her first marriage.

We've seen Meri develop what many considered to be romantic feelings for a man she met online who turned out to be a great big catfish.

And we've seen them fight over all this and more for years at this point.

It's not good.

In this season of Sister Wives, Kody's really reached a breaking point with Meri -- we heard him say more than once that he thinks she plays mind games with everyone in the family and that he can't take it anymore.

And judging by this new sneak peek, it's starting to look like they may finally be ready to throw in the towel.

The clip begins with Meri and Kody getting into a car together, and Meri says in a voiceover that they're heading back to Las Vegas for a visit with their old family therapist, Nancy.

"I'm very guarded about this," she says, explaining that "Kody and I, our relationship has been pretty rocky for a while, and on occasion we make a decision to address it and actually go see our therapist."

In past seasons, they visited this therapist a lot, and we saw Kody push this a lot too so that they could work out issues in a more controlled environment with some help.

It seems like he's not too worried about that anymore -- not a great sign.

In his own confessional, Kody says that "Meri and I've just soft-pedalled this for so long. In fact, Meri, I feel like, you know she's said 'Can we get a little deeper?'"

"I think she's felt like we need to make a step deeper into our relationship."

"Can't just keep doing this sort of 'scratching the surface' thing," he continues, "and so seeing Nancy is a safe way to actually go 'What are we questioning here, what are we thinking?'"

He also says that "Honestly it's time, it's time for us to actually kind of take the temperature of our relationship."

Sounds kind of ominous, right?

That's because it is.

They arrive in Las Vegas at their therapist's office, and they greet each other warmly because they do go way back -- and with all the issues they've had, they've seen each other quite a bit over the years.

Meri and Kody say that they're doing good, and Nancy makes a joke that no one goes to their therapist if things are good, which is fair.

But Kody comes back with "Maybe we come to the therapist because things want to get better."

It seems like Meri agrees with that sentiment, because back in her confessional, she says that she would want to see the therapist every other week "if Kody was up for it."

"I'd just like to get the situation resolved and move forward with it, but I'm not gonna push the situation either though, I don't think it's safe to do that."

Back at the appointment, Nancy shows them the file she's kept on them over the years, and she says it's one of the biggest files she has.

It's a big stack of papers that's several inches thick, and Kody and Meri both seem a bit shock and how much is there.

In the confessional, Meri says that "Either there's not a lot of hope for us because this file is so thick, or it just shows our persistence."

She does admit that "It's kind of ridiculous."

That's where the clip ends.

But thanks to another recent sneak peek, we know a little bit about how the session goes -- we know at one point while they're there, Meri says that "The relationship between he and I is gone. It's dead. It's over."

So it sounds like things are pretty hopeless, huh?

We'll have to wait until the episode airs to see more about how things go, but it's hard to imagine it has a happy ending.

The question is, how much longer can they possibly keep going like this?