Shakira and Jennifer Lopez Bring ALL the Heat to Super Bowl Halftime Show

After Demi Lovato performed the national anthem prior to Super Bowl LIV, we ran a poll and asked for viewer thoughts.

Following this performance by Shakira and Jennifer Lopez during halftime of the same game, however, we're not even gonna try to bother to pose any such question.

Why?

Because it was objectively fantastic.

The 43-year old Shakira and 50-year old Lopez danced and pranced and sang and shook their booties for several minutes on stage, while also belting out a bunch of their classic singles.

Dressed in a short and sparkly red dress, Shakira opened the show off with “She Wolf,” followed by rocking renditions of “Empire” and “Whenever, Wherever,” replete with fireworks exploding out of the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Special guest Bad Bunny even joined her for a cover of Cardi B’s “I Like It," before Sharkira ended her set with her hit “Hips Don’t Lie.”

And those hips? Well... they still tell the truth, you guys. If you know what we mean!

From there?

Lopez took the stage, kicking off her segment of the performance with “Jenny From the Block” and “Ain’t It Funny.”

She positively killed her choreography during “Get Right,” and then made liker her characters in Hustlers, dancing on a pole to “Waiting for Tonight” while dressed in a silver bodysuit.

J Balvin was her special guest, performing his single “Mi Gente.”

After “On the Floor,” Lopez’s 11-year-old daughter, Emme, joined her mother and Shakira for a medley of “Let’s Get Loud” and “Waka Waka.”

The kid was outstanding, too.

As you can see from the Tweets above and below, the performance has been universally praised.

Which ought to make J. Lo pretty happy.

“For me, it’s the 100th anniversary, but it’s also the marker of a new time — not just for the NFL, but for this country,” J.Lo told reporters in the days leading up to the Super Bowl.

“It sends an important message to everyone.”

Also an important message sent? The Puerto Rico flag Lopez rocked at one point.

That, and all the seductive moves, made this an important halftime act for folks to watch. For what other reasons?

