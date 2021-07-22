Selena Gomez Cautions Hailey Baldwin About Justin Bieber: He's a Walking Red Flag!

It's been almost three years since Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got married, but they still haven't been together nearly as Justin dated Selena Gomez.

Though their relationship involved many extended "breaks," Justin and Selena were part of each other's lives for nearly 8 years.

So while Hailey undoubtedly knows Justin better now, it could be argued that in some ways, Selena knows him better.

Why do we bring all this up?

Well, Selena's latest TikTok post has fans talking about her most famous relationship and how she might feel about her ex in 2021.

It's important to note that Gomez never mentions Bieber or Baldwin by name in the clip.

But she also certainly knew how the video would be received, and she posted it anyway.

In this case, that might tell us all we need to know.

The video finds Selena at home lip-syncing to what appears to be a film or television clip.

"So, you're telling me that you can read his astrological birth chart, but you can't read the red flags? Sis..." she says (or pretends to say).

Not surprisingly, pretty much everyone who watched the clip (which has now been viewed more than 14 million times) assumed that Selena was referring to her relationship with the Biebs.

"Bestie his name started with a J," one follower wrote.

"'SIS you are the queen of ignoring red flags," another commented.

Now, Selena has dated the Weeknd and European EDM DJ Zedd in the years since she and Justin parted ways, so it's possible that she's talking about one of them.

But it seems like her relationship with Justin is the one that's had the greatest impact on the pop icon.

And the timing of the post might confirm that Selena is referring to Bieber.

Earlier this week, fans were shocked by a video that appeared to show Justin yelling at Hailey following a performance in Las Vegas.

Baldwin has encouraged fans to move on, claiming that the footage was misleading.

"Had the best time surrounded by so much love," Hailey wrote on Instagram, referring to her and Justin's weekend in Vegas.

"Any other narrative floating around is beyond false. Don't feed into the negative bulls--t peeps," she added.

Selena never claimed that she was physically assaulted by Justin, but in a recent interview, she made it clear that other types of abuse occurred.

"It's dangerous to stay in a victim mentality. And I'm not being disrespectful, I do feel I was a victim to certain abuse," Gomez told NPR.

Asked if she had endured emotional abuse, Selena had this to say:

"Yes and I think that it's something that — I had to find a way to understand it as an adult. And I had to understand the choices I was making."

Obviously, it's entirely possible that Justin has changed, and for the sake of everyone involved, we hope that's the case.

But the fact remains that real change takes time, and Justin's relationship with Selena is not exactly ancient history, is it?