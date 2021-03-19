Scott Disick Confesses: I Chose Kourtney Over Sofia!

For the last time, Keeping Up With The Kardashians is back.

On Thursday night, Season 20 premiered, with Scott Disick giving plenty of relationship updates.

Ultimately, he revealed that he and Sofia Richie had broken up.

The reason? Because she wanted him to make a choice, and he did: he chose Kourtney.

Earlier in the episode, Scott explained to Khloe why Sofia had moved out of his house.

He said that the COVID-19 pandemic had brought some issues to light for them and they wanted time apart.

Scott emphasized that this was not uncommon -- many relationships struggled over the past year.

Scott praised Sofia as a "trooper" during all of this.

He also acknowledged that it's difficult to date someone in his position, since he and Kourt will always be co-parents.

Later in the episode, as you can see in this clip, his tune changed somewhat.

Scott spoke to Khloe and to Kim about how he had tried to consciously prioritize Sofia.

“Even when doing that, I feel like she just started wanting to like push Kourtney out," he expressed.

Scott related: "And I said like, ‘That’s the most important thing to me, is my kids and that’s my family and the only family I have.'”

“Including you guys along with it," Scott added to his children's aunts.

He continued: “And she was like, ‘I don’t want to share you as a boyfriend with Kourtney.’"

"And then," Scott narrated, "she literally said with an ultimatum, ‘You have to choose me or Kourtney.'”

Scott emphasized to Sofia that he understood her feelings ... at least, that's how he explains it.

But he told Khloe and Kim that Kourtney will always be part of his family "unit."

“I said, ‘How could you even want that for me?’" Scott detailed.

"It just became like, an impossible relationship to keep carrying on with,” Scott expressed.

He strongly affirmed: “I’m never going to give up my relationship with Kourtney and the co-parenting we have."

“Nothing in a million years will be worth what we have," Scott told the confessional camera.

"And I truthfully believe if the right person were to even come along into Kourtney’s life or my life," Scott stated.

He added: "Us having children and having this amazing relationship would only be a plus to the outsider.”

Such an outsider could certainly exist! But clearly, Sofia is not that outsider.

“Life gets really weird when you’re living with someone," Scott explained earlier in the episode.

"And then," he continued, "your world just gets so small and you’re spending 24 hours a day with people."

Scott related to Khloe: “I mean, you can look at the news and see that people are getting divorced left and right."

"And I definitely think it did create a problem between Sofia and I," Scott confessed at that time.

"And," he continued, "I think we kind of saw some things in each other that weren’t us being on the same page, I guess.”

That much became increasingly clear as the episode progressed. Well, Sofia had wasted enough time dating the much, much older man.