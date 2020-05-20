Ryan Edwards: Does He Play ANY Role In Bentley's Upbringing?

When Maci Bookout and Ryan Edwards first gained fame, they were anxious teens expecting their first child together.

It's hard to believe, but these days, the former couple's son, Bentley, is an 11-year-old who's dealing with girl problems and preparing to enter middle school.

Tuesday's episode of Teen Mom OG saw Maci and husband Taylor McKinney preparing to give Bentley "the talk" upon learning that he had broken up with his girlfriend.

"He's going into middle school, so the girlfriend situation is going to be serious. It's about time you have a talk with that boy," she told him.

"I know he talks to you about stuff and y'all have a really close relationship. I don't think full on birds and bees talk."

Taylor joked that babies come from a stork, but Maci took a more serious approach to the situation -- and for good reason.

"That's what we're not gonna do," she said.

"We're not gonna tell our kids a stork drops children off. Plus, Bentley knows better because he was in the room when I delivered the baby. He saw where they come from. He knows what a vagina is, he knows what a penis is."

And as Maci knows all too well, when it comes to family planning the odds are against Bentley.

"The ultimate goal is to make sure he knows he can talk to you or me about anything to do with relationships. friendship, peer pressure, all that decision making," Maci continued.

"This will be a good way to gauge how soon or not we need to have the real talk with him," she added.

"Statistically speaking kids of teen moms will become teen parents, boys or girls. My parents were teen parents and we even talked about stuff and I still became a teen mom."

It's great that Maci is taking such a proactive approach to her son's relationships, but for many viewers, the scene raised an unsettling question:

Does Ryan Edwards have any involvement in his son's life?

As fans of the show know, Ryan has been struggling with addiction for several years, and his substance abuse issues have profoundly affected his relationship with Bentley.

These days, he sees the boy only during supervised visits that take place at Ryan's parents' house.

Over the course of this season, we've seen Ryan spend time with his son on several occasions, but none of the interactions were what you would call healthy.

First, there was Bentley's birthday party, at which Ryan appeared to be intoxicated.

Then there was the infamous golf outing, during which Ryan made fun of Bentley in a fashion that some viewers described as abusive.

Now, we see the boy's stepfather preparing to talk to him about his relations with the opposite sex.

So yeah, we see Ryan occasionally spending time with the boy, but is he involved in Bentley's life in any meaningful way?

It's an issue that's been left very much in doubt by this season.