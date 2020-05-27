Ronnie Magro: I FINALLY Get to Spend Time With My Daughter!

Over the years, we've become well-acquainted with the behavior of Single Ronnie.

And we've witnessed more terrifying Ron-pages than we care to remember.

But this week, we were treated to a sight we hope to see much more of in the years to come -- Ronnie in dad mode.

As you're probably aware, Ronnie was arrested last year following a domestic altercation with his baby mama, Jen Harley.

Jen got a restraining order against Ronnie, and the situation threatened the Jersey Shore star's custody arrangement in such a way that there were doubts as to whether he'd be able to see his daughter at all.

Once a mother can convince a judge that the father is presents a credible and immediate threat, it's easy for her to deny the dad custody and visitation rights of any kind.

Fortunately, Jen recognized the importance of 2-year-old Ariana having a relationship with her father.

And so, Ronnie has been permitted to spend time with his daughter quite frequently in recent weeks.

And he seems to delight in sharing highlights of their time together on social media.

Ronnie and Ari spent Memorial Day weekend together, and judging from his latest video post, they enjoyed a swimming lesson or two.

"Nothing feels better than making memories with you @ariana_sky_magro," Ronnie captioned the clip.

He added the hashtags, "#MDW2020 #WorldIsComplete #SameFace #SameLaugh"

Ronnie later added a photo in which he and his offspring are seen sporting their pandemic masks.

"Ohhh how I love you more and more every second of everyday!" Magro captioned the pic.

"#Twinning #25lbsOfHam #WhereYouGetAllThatPersonalityFrom," the hashtag-happy dad concluded.

For the most part, fans simply joined Ronnie in gushing about how cute his kid is.

However, one follower offered a valuable safety warning:

"Babies shouldn’t wear masks due to suffocation purposes. Just an fyi," she wrote.

It's a valid point, and it's certainly important to get that message out there.

But thankfully, most folks decided to just offer some non-judgmental congrats to the troubled reality star and first-time dad.

That's definitely a good thing -- after all, the last thing we need is another Ron-page.