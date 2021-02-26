Prince Harry: The Royal Family Is Bad For My Mental Health!

It's been almost a year since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior members of the Royal Family, and for most of that time, they've been steering clear of the press.

But now, the situation seems to have changed abruptly.

Suddenly, the Sussexes are in the midst of a full-blown media blitz!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: All Smiles!

On March 7, the Harry and Meghan's long-awaited Oprah inteview will air on CBS.

But we knew that one was coming, and it's an appropriately reputable host for a royal debut.

What we didn't see coming what was the surprise that Harry dropped on us Thursday night.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Under an Umbrella

Without any sort of advance announcement, the Prince of SoCal appeared on James Corden's Late Late Show.

Sadly, Harry did not participate in a round of Carpool Karaoke.

He did, however, board a double-decker, open-air bus for his first tour of Los Angeles.

Prince Harry and James Corden

Yes, Harry informed Corden that because of the lockdown, he hasn't had much of a chance to explore the city he now calls home.

We suppose that's not too surprising, as Harry is the father of a young child and Meghan is currently pregnant with the couple's second kid.

You can't be too careful in those circumstances.

Prince Harry on a Bus

What is surprising, however, is that Harry addressed matters that he usually doesn't speak about publicly.

"It was never walking away, it was stepping back rather than stepping down," he said, in response to a question about last year's "Megxit" from the UK.

"It was a really difficult environment as I think a lot of people saw. We all know what the British press can be like. It was destroying my mental health," Harry added.

Prince Harry In LA

Harry then opened up about the difficult decision to step away from the world he's always known and begin a new life in America.

"This is toxic, so I did what any husband and what any father would do which is 'I need to get my family out of here,' but we never walked away," he told Corden.

"Whatever decisions are made on that side I will never walk away," he added, referring to the royal family.

Meghan and Harry Talk Podcast

"I'll always be contributing. My life is public service so wherever I am in the world it's going to be the same thing."

The comments seem to be Harry's subtle way of responding to the Queen's claim that he and Meghan can no longer live "lives of service" because of their decision to cut ties with the Royal Family.

"Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service," read the statement from Buckingham Palace.

Prince Harry in 2016

"We can all live a life of service. Service is universal," the Sussexes said in response.

Obviously, this interview is unlikely to ease tensions between the two parties.

Of course, Harry probably knew that going into it, and it seems he's not terribly bothered by it.

Good for him.

