Presley Gerber Face Tattoo: Cindy Crawford's "Misunderstood" Son Responds to Backlash

We're all very familiar with Cindy Crawford's gorgeous daughter Kaia and Kaia's erstwhile romance with Pete Davidson.

Cindy's son, Presley, recently got a facial tattoo, and is vigorously defending his decision on social media. Take a look:

20-year-old Presley Gerber went on Instagram Live after being bombarded by criticisms for getting "MISUNDERSTOOD" tattooed on his face.

"You don’t know how I feel," Presley told his followers. "You’re not in my head."

That point ties in nicely with the meaning of the tattoo, actually.

"I don’t feel very understood, I guess," he explained.

After a while of being told that he had "ruined his canvas," Presley snapped.

"If anyone has s--t to say to me about this, or anything else, or my family, or how I grew up …" he said.

"I will give you my address -- I promise," Presley said, "and you can come say it to my face."

We hope that no one takes him up on that. The wrong person learning a famous person's address can be dangerous.

"If I thought this was going to ruin my face or I didn’t want this, I wouldn’t have done it," Presley reasoned to his detractors.

He stated: "I think that’s a pretty obvious thing."

"It says misunderstood," Presley explained, "because that’s how I felt my entire life."

That's not an uncommon feeling.

At one point, model Cameron Rorrison interjected to help defend his friend's decision.

"His parents love it, by the way," Cameron announced.

Presley had previously jokingly said "Sorry mom," a common expression when receiving a tattoo.

It's good to hear that his parents are supportive. It's often better to encourage your loved ones than to make a fuss.

Not that it truly matters or is technically anyone's business, but why did Presley decide to tattoo his face?

Sometimes, what appears to the outside world as self-sabotage is exactly that.

For example, a man may grow a mustache because he feels that his face is unattractive, and that at least this way people will focus on the mustache.

The same can sometimes be true for facial tattoos.

The fact that Presley's Instagram does not currently have a single photo from before December of 2019 does speak to possible self esteem issues.

However, we can't help but feel that this is entirely his business.

It's his flesh prison to decorate however he sees fit. He doesn't exist to be desirable by others or to win their approval.

To paraphrase Brian David Gilbert, Presley's followers are not his friends, and they can't control what he does with his body.

The most down-to-earth critique of face tattoos is that they hurt people's employment chances, but ...

His parents are Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber. Their combined net worth is estimated to be around $400 million.

When your parents have more money than most of the Kardashians, you don't have to worry about not getting hired as a cashier at Walgreens.

Because Presley has the privilege of being able to do what he wants with his life, he can truly do whatever he wants with his face.