Porsha Williams Asks Fans for Prayers Amidst NEW Dennis Cheating Rumors

Earlier this month, confessed cheater Dennis McKinley was spotted with four flirty women, none of whom were his fiancee, Porsha Williams.

For the first time, she's speaking on the subject, and she's asking fans to pray for her family.

Porsha Williams sat down on Watch What Happens Live, where Andy Cohen asked her for a life update.

"You know, we're working on our relationship," Porsha says of her current relationship status with her cheating fiance.

Okay," Andy replies, before asking: "Do you trust him?"

Porsha pauses and then says "huh." Maybe she misheard ... or maybe she is buying time to come up with an answer.

"I think you ask that every time I come here," Porsha accuses Andy, which is not the same as answering him.

"I think every relationship is a work in progress," she opines, which is still not an answer.

"You know, we have a daughter together," Porsha notes. Once again, not an answer.

We won't hold you in suspense -- she straight up refuses to give Andy a simple "yes" or "no."

Porsha then asks the audience: "Just pray for us. You know, you pray for yourself, just add us in there too, baby."

As you can see in the clip that we included, there is then a bit of a transition, and Andy asks about the latest rumors.

We previously reported how Dennis was spotted dining with four flirty women at about 4AM.

Eyewitnesses described the women as leaning on and flirting with him, and said that the fivesome left together in the same vehicle. Yikes.

Andy recounts the rumor, glossing over some of the details -- notably, there was video of the incident.

He asks Porsha if it was a "blip" in her relationship with Dennis when she found out about that.

"Um ... I don't know," Porsha says hesitantly.

Her baffling response prompts Andy Cohen to make this very relatable expression.

"I don't know!" Porsha explains. "It's blogs ... he was out ... I don't know."

"Can y'all just continue to comment and speculate and let me just figure out my life?" she asks.

"I'm figuring out my life," Porsha affirms. "Yeah! Yeah."

That is ... far from claiming that there's an innocuous explanation or that the story is somehow untrue, huh?

No part of that includes a defense of Dennis or (unbeliavable) claims that he's innocent of cheating this time.

It almost sounds like Porsha is deciding whether or not to look the other way as her baby daddy (and fiance!) cheats again.

Is Porsha just giving him a blank check to lay pipe wherever he likes so long as he comes home ot her ... eventually?

Open relationships can work, but not if they're one way, and not if they are built upon a foundation of dishonesty.

You don't get to cheat and then retroactively pressure your fiancee into giving it her blessing.

Of course, we don't know if that's what happened. We can only guess as to what's going on between them.

We can also only guess why Porsha is apparently so determined to not trebuchet her cheating fiance into the sun. Or, you know, dump him.

It may be that she thinks that it's super important to stay with Dennis since they have a kid. That's nonsense. Don't do that clownery.

Porsha is a beautiful woman, a millionaire, and a successful reality star. She doesn't need Dennis, and neither does Pilar.