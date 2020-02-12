Peter Weber Spills Sex Secret in Shocking Bachelor Promo

Home towns, baby, let's go!

So screams Peter Weber to open ABC's latest in-depth look at scenes to come on The Bachelor Season 24.

However, you don't need The Bachelor spoilers to see that Peter isn't really yelling... he's crying. Confessing.

The polarizing reality star made his biggest headlines as a suitor for Hannah Brown back when he slept with her.

Specifically, he took it to The Bachelorette four times in one night, in one windmill. That's some kind of feat.

He's since tried to shed his reputation as an intercourse fiend by saying that he's more than just an animal in bed.

This season, though ...

Thus far, his run as The Bachelor has featured perhaps more spit-swapping and sexual conversation than any lead in history.

And this isn't about to change, either.

While there are plenty of tears shed and a whole lot of emotions relayed in this new trailer, the pertinent segments center around...

... yes, you guessed it... S-E-X.

We have one contestant talking about her plans to remain a virgin until marriage and then we have Peter telling a mystery woman:

"I don't want this to feel like it's all about sex, but six days prior I was intimate with someone else."

To whom is he spilling this secret and what will be her reaction? We'll find out on Monday evening.

The preview also makes it look like cameras will be allowed to get up close and far more personal than ever before.

We see Peter and his women making out (hard!) in bed and behind a steamy closed door.

There's also an exchange with Victoria Fuller (below) that will likely leave the Internet buzzing.

"I'm just asking for the truth," Peter tells her.

"Well, it doesn't matter anymore, Peter," she says.

"Are you kidding me right now?" he asks.

"How are we even supposed to move forward from this? And you're supposed to meet my family tonight?" Victoria says through tears.

Elsewhere, you may not believe this, but multiple (as in more than one) women claim to be "falling in love" with Peter.

Crazy, right??

Oh, and multiple parents express their hesitation about this whole thing during the always-awkward home town visits.

As for the big finale? The one which contain a twist involving Hannah Ann Sluss? Or ... Peter and a producer (below)?

We're treated to glimpses at this dramatic episode as well.

Most notably host-pimp Chris Harrison telling Weber about something he simply has to know that the crew just found out.

Oh my God, Peter utters, before we once again witness Weber's mother crying and telling her son not to let someone go.

"It's what love stories are made out of," she explains.

"God has placed her here for you. Bring her home to us."

Rumors abound as to whom Mrs. Weber is referring.

Got any theories? Watch this video and see!