Peter Weber Sleeps Around in Racy New Bachelor Promo

Consider this your obligatory The Bachelor Spoilers Warning, but...

... Peter Weber is about to have a lot of sex on future episodes of this ABC franchise.

As long-time viewers of this show know (all too well!) at this point, Weber loves a quality roll in the sack.

He and Hannah Brown infamously got it on four times in one night while staying inside a windmill several months ago.

In the new trailer for Week 3 (and beyond) of The Bachelor, we see Peter kissing a great number of suitors.

We also see him running his hands all over many of them, while opening talking about sleeping with many of them and wanting to sleep with others.

"What do I need to do to get you alone in a backseat of a car?" one contestant openly asks the pilot in one scene featured here, while Peter later responds to some critics by stating very simply:

"Sex is very important for a relationship. I don't know why there's a taboo because it's part of the relationship."

That is a fact, is it not?

But with sexual intercourse comes drama. A lot of drama, if the preview here is any indication.

"Today I realized I was in love with Peter, but if he sleeps with anybody else, it's going to be hard for me to continue to move forward," says one woman.

This stance doesn't make a lot of sense to Weber.

"How do you just walk away and give up? I still feel it and I want to fight, but there is so much right now that is just destroying my heart," he says.

Elsewhere in this intriguing video, there's a scene with Peter's mom crying (more like bawling) and telling her son to get a girl back and bring her home. Could she be referring to Hannah?!?

"My heart is, like, broken right now. I'm crazy in love with her and it's not over. She means way too much to me to be able to let her go," Peter cries himself in another scene.

As for what else we learn in this promo?

- The women will head to Chile and Costa Rica.

- One aspiring wife will say of another: "She's manipulating Peter. She'll get a rude awakening.'

- Peter tells another: "Every single time I'm with you, it gets better and better."

- There's a vicious pillow fight.

Ready to a lenghty look at what's to come?

Which includes Chris Harrison dropping some sort of bombshell on Peter right before he proposes?

CHECK OUT THIS EXTENDED TRAILER NOW!