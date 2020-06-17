Peter Weber: Is He Ready to Propose to Kelley Flanagan?

It's been about three months since the citizens of Bachelor Nation learned that Peter Weber is dating Kelley Flanagan.

This came as quite a shock, as Peter had just auditioned 30 women for the role of his future wife, and Kelley was one of the many he sent home before she even got to the round where he meets her parents.

Like, it would be one thing if Peter was torn between two women; he proposed to the "wrong" one; and then immediately had a change of heart.

But that's not what happened.

Instead, Weber proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss; she accepted; and then he sort of ghosted for a few weeks until she got the hint.

After that, Peter "dated" Madison Prewett for literally two days, and then they went their separate ways.

Only then did the guy finally get together with Kelley.

But hey, we're not judging their origin story.

If anything, the fact that Peter is so picky and yet seems so committed to Kelley might bode well for the future of their relationship.

These two met on The Bachelor, so it's not surprising that there have already been whispers about Peter and Kelley getting engaged.

And Peter's latest slickly-produced video love letter to Kelley is sure to get the rumor mill churning overtime.

Peter captioned the clip, "Spin The Globe: Miami"

We can't be the only ones who were expecting Pete to get down on one knee at the end of this clip.

Sadly, this isn't an engagement video, it's just -- actually, we don' know what it is.

A commercial for Peter and Kelley?

A pitch to ABC execs for a Peter and Kelley spinoff?

A bit of travel-gloating for the benefit of a still-quarantined Instagram audience?

Anyway, even without ther dramatic ending, reviews for Peter and Kelley: The Movie have been overwhelmingly positive.

"That drone cinematography is on another level Pete!" wrote one fan.

(The guy does seem to know his way around a drone. We guess that's not terribly surprising, considering his day job.)

I love the excitement you guys share...how will this fairy tale continue when you both return to the"real world"? I hope being back in the grind won't be too boring!!

We hate to be cynical, but it is a legitimate concern.

These two went from a reality show to losing each other to this current situation where they're quarantined together, but still able to travel the world for free thanks to his job as a pilot.

It'll be almost impossible for them to not experience a little disappointment as the excitement dies down, and they both return to work full-time.

Hopefully, their love will be enough to guide them through.

Oh, and hopefully when he does pop the question, Peter doesn't use the same ring he gave to Hannah Ann.

That would not be a good look.