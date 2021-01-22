Olivia Jade Giannulli Returns to YouTube: It's Comeback Time!

Late last year, Olivia Jade Giannulli spoke on Red Table Talk about her parents' scandal.

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are now infamous for their crimes, but Olivia is just a step below them in the levels of public scorn received.

Now, Olivia is making it clear that she does not expect the public to magically absolve her, even though she was a minor at the time.

In this video clip, Olivia makes it extremely clear that though she wants to move forward, she's not trying to ignore her past.

As British vloggers would say, ello yewchewb! Olivia Jade is back ... and donating some of her profits to charity.

On Thursday, January 21, the infamous 21-year-old YouTube star returned to the video blogging platform after an entire year's absence.

She had a message for her fans and viewers upon her return, and she wanted to address her absence before she got back to "business as usual."

Olivia acknowledged that it has been a hot minute, and she had something to say to her fans.

"I am really excited because obviously I haven't filmed in a really long time," she expressed.

"And," she continued, "I'm just grateful to be back on YouTube and I'm really excited for you guys to watch this video."

"I wanted to film this little intro part just because I didn't want to just start the vlog and me not address anything," Olivia explained.

"Obviously, did my Red Table Talk interview," she noted, referring to her interview with Jada Pinkett Smith.

"And," Olivia noted, "I think if you have any questions for me or you have anything to say or you're like 'Why are you back?' you can go watch that interview."

"I think I kind of disclosed what I thought I needed to say on there," Oliva summarized.

It was very good of her to plug the Red Table Talk where Jada offered her platform to let Olivia explain her role in her parents' bribery scandal.

But Olivia was worried that her words might be misconstrued, so she had more to say.

Olivia added, as you can see in this video clip, an "editor's note" for much-needed clarity.

"I didn't want this to come across the wrong way," Olivia stressed, "and I'd just rather say something and make the video look a little weird.:

"I don't mean to say that in a dismissive way or a pretentious way," she added.

"I think what I was trying to get across was I felt like the thing I wanted to do the most was apologize for so long," Olivia announced.

"And," she detailed, "I felt like I got to do that at Red Table."

"And so although I can't change the past," Olivia said, "I can change how I act and what I do going forward."

"I just didn't want anybody to take it the wrong way," Olivia explained.

"And," she worried, "seem like I'm being like, 'I went on Red Table and now my name's cleared!' Like, no that's not it."

"But just for my own mental sanity I don't want to keep rehashing things," Olivia emphasized.

"I just want to move on and do better and move forward," Olivia asserted.

"And," she continued, "come back and do what I love, which is YouTube."

Considering that Olivia is not accused of committing any crimes, was a minor at the time of the scandal, and her only real wrongdoing was benefitting from her parents' scheme, that seems fair.

That said, many are very conscious of the ways in which Olivia's entire situation speak to the extraordinary privilege of her life.

But privilege is not an accusation or a fault -- it is simply a discription of which parts of your life do not cause you to face oppression.

We wish that all children were afforded the (non-cheating) opportunities that Olivia had growing up.