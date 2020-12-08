Olivia Jade Giannulli Breaks Silence on College Admissions Scandal: My Family Effed Up Big Time!

It's the time of year when if you turn on the Hallmark Channel at any time, day or night, you're likely to see a holiday-themed romance featuring former Full House star Lori Loughlin.

But in real life, things aren't so merry and bright for the disgraced actress.

As you're probably aware, Loughlin is currently serving time as a result of her role in the college admissions bribery scandal.

Lori and husband Mossimo Giannulli both refused the initial plea deals offered by prosecutors, but the couple had a change of heart as the evidence mounted, and the case against them strengthened.

Lori was sentenced to three months behind bars, and her family hopes she'll be released before Christmas.

As Mossimo appeared to have orchestrated the scheme, he received a harsher sentence and likely will not be released until spring of 2021.

The couple pled guilty to participating in a scheme in which phony transcripts and bribes were used in order to gain their two daughters admission into USC.

Bella and Olivia Jade Giannulli even posed for staged photographs in order to convince the admissions board that they had rowed on their high school's crew team.

So while it was their parents who deserve the bulk of the blame, Bella and Olivia certainly were not oblivious to what was going on.

Both women dropped out of USC amid news of the scandal, and they've refused to publicly comment on their parents' crimes.

On Tuesday, however, Olivia Jade -- a popular Instagram influencer -- is set to break her silence with an appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook series, Red Table Talk.

“I’ve watched the show and I think you guys are all amazing and it feels really safe,” Olivia Jade says in a newly-released trailer for the episode.

“But it also feels honest and it feels like we’re going to all lay it out here and it’s going to be an open conversation.”

She's correct that she'll probably receive more sympathy from Jada and her co-hosts than she would from non-celebrity interviewers.

Even so, insiders say Jada did not let Olivia off easy during filming, as she wanted to ensure that the 21-year-old understood the ways in which her family had abused their privilege to gain an unfair advantage.

Olivia reportedly assured Jada that the experience had forever altered her perspective and made her acutely aware of the ways in which her life has been easier than others'.

We guess time will tell if those had lessons really stick ...