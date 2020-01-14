Nikkie Tutorials: YouTube Star Comes Out as Transgender After Blackmail Attempt

The world of YouTube beauty gurus is no stranger to intense drama. But we have to say that blackmail may be a new low for the community.

After someone tried to blackmail makeup vlogger NikkieTutorials, she quashed the attempt by telling the world herself: she's transgender.

Nikkie de Jager has enjoyed a beloved following on YouTube for years. In a new, very special 17-minute video, she has something to say.

"Today I am here to share something with you that I've always wanted to share with you one day," she says, "but under my own circumstances."

Nikkie laments: "And it looks like that chance has been taken away from me."

"So today, I am taking back my own power and I have to tell you something," she announces.

"Planet Earth is full of labels, and I never felt comfortable with labels," Nikkie says. She is not alone in that.

"I wanted to be my own person, my own identity, my own human being without any rules, without any labels, without any restrictions," she adds.

"It is a brand new year," Nikkie acknowledges. "it's 2020, and I want to start the year off with the truth."

"I want to start the year off by finally revealing a part of my life that has made me who I am," she shares.

"I can't believe I'm saying this today," Nikkie confesses. "To all of you, for the entire world to see,"

She epxresses: "but damn, it feels good to finally do it. It's time to let go and be truly free."

"When I was younger, I was born in the wrong body," Nikkie explains.

She continues: "Which means that I am transgender."

Not all trans people experience the physical dysphoria that would cause them to describe themselves as Nikkie just did, but many do.

"It's so surreal saying this," she admits. "Filming this video is scary, but it feels so liberating and freeing."

"I've been wanting to share this side of myself to all of you for so long," Nikkie expresses, "but I could never figure out the timing."

Sadly, that choice was made for her.

Some unscrupulous monster was trying to blackmail Nikkie by threatening to reveal her identity.

This person may have threatened to expose photos from her childhood, before she transitioned at 14.

The unidentified monster may even have threatened to tell the world her deadname -- that is, the name on her birth certificate.

Fortunately, Nikkie robbed that creep of the opportunity. We hope that she also reported them to the police. Blackmail is a crime.

"You can be you," Nikkie affirms. "You are in charge of how you want to live your life."

"I am here to openly share that I am transgender," she says, "and with this message, I want to inspire little Nikkie's around the world."

Nikkie intends for this video to help "who feel insecure, who feel out of place, who are misunderstood."

"I hope by me standing up and being free," she expresses, "that it inspired others to do the same."

Good for her!

We wish her the absolute best, though we are of course sorry about hte circumstances of her coming out.