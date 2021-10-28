NeNe Leakes Issues Tearful Plea: Leave Me ALONE!!!

NeNe Leakes has not been having an easy time since husband Gregg Leakes passed away.

In many ways, she is trying to embrace positivity whenever possible.

Recently, questions about which Housewives did what as she mourned Gregg have stirred up a hornets nest.

NeNe took to social media with a tearful plea: leave her alone.

NeNe Leakes has a tearful plea

On Thursday, October 28, NeNe Leakes posted 32 consecutive Instagram Story videos.

While she had a lot to say in all of them, her tearful begging garnered the most attention.

"Please leave me alone," NeNe began.

NeNe Leakes Honors Gregg

"I'm asking that all of you guys, please leave me alone," NeNe implored her listeners.

"I wish my husband had not died," she expressed, her voice breaking.

NeNe added: "I would not be dealing with any of this."

NeNe Leakes and Gregg Leakes, Thanksgiving 2018

"Please. Leave. Me. The f--k. Alone," NeNe concluded.

It is clear that she was emotionally raw and overwhelmed in this moment.

However, NeNe's other videos were much more positive and upbeat.

NeNe Leakes in Miami

From the same angle in the same vehicle, NeNe recorded herself with a very different message.

"I just had to jump on here to just say a couple of things really, really fast," NeNe began.

"First, I love you guys," she said, "and thank you so much for loving me."

NeNe Leakes Swagg Boutique

"There are some people in the world who live in negativity, consistently," NeNe said, "throughout their entire life."

She also described "stalkers, who actually stalk your life."

NeNe added: "I want to say everyone who reached out to me during the time that Gregg was sick ... I am so grateful."

NeNe Leakes: A Photo

"I am so grateful for everyone and everything," NeNe emphasized.

"I am very much a person that, if you asked me something ... I'm gonna answer," she said.

This of course touches on the true subject of why NeNe is addressing fans -- her recent interview.

NeNe Leakes Attends Reunion

Recently, she did a radio interview that was perceived as hostile towards Cynthia Bailey.

"She didn't even come to the repast," NeNe said.

"She did come, like, a week later after everything was done. She came by my lounge," she added in the interview.

NeNe Leakes as a Housewife

According to NeNe: "I spoke positive of everyone, everyone. I have nothing negative to say. I don't."

"My time on the show was what it was," she added.

NeNe said: "I have nothing to say about any person, nothing. I'm done talking about it."

Nene Leakes and Gregg Leakes Attend Reunion

NeNe noted that she was asked about what level of support that she received from Bravo and fellow Housewives.

"Every single person that I can think of ... the entire franchise reached out," she clarified.

"The Black girls and the white girls, okay?" NeNe specified.

NeNe Leakes and Andy Cohen

"Bravo reached out," NeNe continued. "That included Andy, all of the executives, everyone reached out."

"The cameras on the ground, the production crew ... everyone reached out."

She did acknowledge that she noted that Cynthia did not attend the repast. "She did not attend."

NeNe Leakes and Husband

However, NeNe said that it did not bother her that Cynthia did not attend.

"She showed up a week later at the lounge. We had an amazing time!" she affirmed.

NeNe added: "Gregg's sickness was what it was. He understood what he was going through. He knew he was going to die."

NeNe Leakes Speaks at the Aftershow

NeNe has upset a lot of people over the years, both on and off of Bravo.

But whatever we think of her, she is hurting right now in more ways than one.

It is a shame that she cannot grieve normally and must be put through this media gauntlet. Our thoughts are with her and her loved ones.

