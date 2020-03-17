NeNe Leakes: Gregg and I Have an "Understanding" in Our Marriage

Just days ago, NeNe Leakes spoke about catching Gregg cheating on her. She has alluded to this same topic on RHOA.

Now, she's explaining that she and Gregg have an "understanding" that keeps their marriage from turning into a divorce.

NeNe Leakes spoke to producers during the The Real Housewives of Atlanta after show.

"Gregg and I have been together for a really really long time," she affirmed, "and we are family for real."

"We're just not gonna be apart, we do have an understanding," NeNe shared. "We have a great understanding."

It was the use of that word, understanding, that raised eyebrows -- and had a producer ask her to say what she means.

"He's not going anywhere and I'm not going anywhere," NeNe answered.

"Our understanding, we see each other," she shared, admitting: "That's all I can tell you."

"We're never gonna be apart, I'll tell you that," NeNe announced.

"I doubt that we'll ever divorce. I doubt that," she expressed. "We may not be together, we not gonna divorce."

NeNe says that she remains "committed to staying married" regardless of what the future may hold.

She also made reference to Gregg and his "health conditions," saying that she wouldn't want him to lose her "great" health insurance.

"I would never take my insurance away from him," NeNe vowed.

That is both very practical and very kind of her, all things considered.

NeNe affirms that she loves and is in love with Gregg.

That's an important distinction, but she says that she is two for two.

NeNe does offer up an important disclaimer on that subject, however.

She admits that if she did not feel that way about her husband, she "wouldn't tell you guys."

The producer finally asks the big question, since NeNe keeps trying to deflect.

Do she and Gregg have an "understanding" that allows them to date other people?

"If we did, we wouldn't tell you," she declared in response.

"I'm very happy, don't I look happy?" NeNe asked. "I'm happy with my life."

We have to say, "understanding" is such a funny, old-fashioned way of phrasing this topic.

Most these days would talk about it being an open marriage, the established term for a relationship where people can date others.

Of course, since NeNe doesn't even hint at calling it that, maybe their marriage isn't "open" at all.

Some marriages go by a different system, or "understanding," wherein one spouse simply "looks the other way" while the other does as they wish.

Now, NeNe has made it clear in a recent interview that she found Gregg having what sounded like an emotional affair and was upset by it.

Was she upset by the fact that it was with an employee? Or was it because the relationship was emotional, not physical?

At the time, she more or less announced that Gregg had permission to cheat if he wanted, but ... something is still a little off.

If NeNe is upset when Gregg bones other women, then she shouldn't be in an open marriage or have an "understanding." It's that simple.