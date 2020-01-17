NeNe Leakes: Did She Really SPIT on Kenya Moore?!

Even after the vicious SnakeGate feud in Toronto, NeNe and Kenya are still at war. And things are just getting started.

During the Mid-Season 12 trailer for The Real Housewives of Atlanta, fans see three more fights. And it even looks like NeNe spits on Kenya.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Give a Toast

There are few things that the Real Housewives franchise loves to do more than send its stars on vacations, where tempers reach a boiling point.

So they're headed to Greece. Even after the vicious SnakeGate brawl in Toronto, NeNe hadn't gotten all of her fury out of her system.

Speaking on the phone to Wendy Williams in the new mid-season trailer, NeNe warns as much.

"Somebody pushes me, Wendy, I'm gonna say some s--t," NeNe predicts while Wendy, of all people, suggests that she treat them with kindness.

NeNe Leakes: somebody pushes me wendy I'm gonna say

And yet, somehow, we see NeNe managing to take that advice, at least when it comes to Porsha.

"I love you like a sister, and I'm sorry," NeNe says tearfully.

The two lean in to exchange a meaningful, emotionally charged hug.

Porsha confesses: "It's been really hard without you."

NeNe Leakes Porsha Williams hug: it's been really hard without you

Her sit-down with Cynthia Bailey dos not go nearly as well, unfortunately.

"When you get mad at your friends, you're the first one to try to tear them down!" Cynthia accuses.

NeNe's eyes widen in shock and she fires back: "Really?!"

If there's a path to peace for them, they both have a lot of work to do.

NeNe Leakes' Eyes Widen in Anger

Even more hopeless is the relationship between NeNe and her sworn enemy, Kenya Moore.

"You ain't gonna do nothing with me, ma'am!" NeNe yells in Kenya's face at the middle of a party.

The altercation appears to nearly turn violent.

NeNe loudly proclaims: "I ain't never gonna be what you want!"

NeNe Leakes vs Kenya Moore at a Party

In yet another confrontation, we see Kenya -- as cool as you please -- asking NeNe to "please go to jail again."

As you can imagine, NeNe does not take this calmly.

Instead, NeNe shouts back: "You is a dumb-ass bitch!"

"You a big-ass..." Kenya fires back. They both love using some of the same insults. They have a lot in common.

NeNe Leakes LOSES IT

If you thought that they would only have two heated confrontations in a single trailer, remember who we're talking about.

NeNe appears to spit at one point, and fans immediately zeroed in on that. Did she spit on Kenya during a fight?

During this, viewers can hear Tanya Sam yell stop!

Fortunately, NeNe has taken to Twitter to clarify whether or not she actually spit on someone. But you won't like the answer.

NeNe Leakes Appears to SPIT

"She need 2 be spit on wit all the horrible things she has said & done!" NeNe tweeted on Thursday, January 16.

She continued her mini-rant, explaining exactly why Kenya Moore deserves such disrespect.

"From constantly startin s--t wit me all season," she complains.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 12 title card

NeNe continues to list Kenya's wrongdoings, adding: "lying on me."

She means lying about and/or to NeNe, not literally physically laying upon her.

NeNe also complains of Kenya "sayin I’m on drugs & bipolar."

NeNe Leakes tweet spit take

"Plus that recent tweet she posted so enjoy the moment!" NeNe suggests.

"I DID the act," she admits, "but DIDNT SPIT!"

"I Wish i had tho!" NeNe concludes. No regrets."

Well, there you have it ... we guess.

