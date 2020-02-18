Mike Youngquist and Natalie Morrdovtseva: Did He Cheat on Her?

90 Day Fiance fans have spent all season wondering if Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva make it or break up. The answer is ... complicated.

During the Tell All special, Natalie accused Mike of having cheated on her. Did he?

The Tell All special is always a highlight of any 90 Day Fiance season, and provides fans with much-desired updates on how the couples are doing.

Given that Mike Youngquist appeared in person while Natalie Mordovtseva participated via video chat, you could tell that things

During the tell all, Mike shared that he felt that he and Natalie had been connected in a past life.

Natalie accused him of betraying her -- by cheating with a friend of his.

"So, I have a best friend," Mike explains. "Used to live with her and everything. Watched her daughter grow up."

"I’ve known her for years and years. She got engaged, she got married," he shares. "She wanted me to be like, her best man."

"We’re just really good friends,” Mike characterizes. “I told Natalie I’m going to go to her wedding. It’s really important to her."

"I just want to go support my friend," he emphasizes. "Do that."

So, right before the wedding, Mike ended up going to this friend's house to help out. Initially, the groom-to-be was also going to be there.

"He was with his boys, staying at his house," Mike reveals. "I went back to [the] house with them and slept on the couch."

He admits: "but I was supposed to stay at my aunt’s. The next day, I woke up and called Natalie"

Natalie implies that he's not telling all, saying: "If he tells you some details, you would understand" her suspicions.

"This happened a year ago,” Mike emphasizes. “Nothing has ever happened, never ever. Before, ever. We’ve just been really good friends."

"Yes, enough that she wrote me, ‘He’s not marrying you,’" Natalie fires back.

"No, I just asked, ‘Where is your husband?’” Natalie presses. “Michael, you were with this woman by [yourself,] only you and this woman."

"Why you lie to me? Why you said her husband was going to be there?" she demands. "Her husband never was there."

"I would never wake up in a house with a man and only me and this man in the house," Natalie vows.

"I would never do this to you. Never," she repeats emphatically. "No matter what you say to me, it’s friend or not friend."

But she didn't give her castmates or the audience an explanation of why she seems to be so convinced that Mike was unfaithful.

"I will not say anything more because … I’m sorry," Natalie expresses.

"Yes, I would love Michael. I would love him to death,” Natalie announced at the Tell All. “If he won’t do stuff he did, I would forgive him."

"But I’m not sure if he -- that’s why I put him to religion so much. That’s why I push him," she says.

Natalie pushes him "because I don’t understand what to expect from him."

"And I cannot move to America to [be with] a man who can do stuff like he did and I didn’t even tell you all," she adds.

"Natalie’s not here so it’s hard for me to explain everything to her and as much as I can tell her, and tell her and tell her," Mike says.

Vaguely, he continues: "You know, some of the things are like hard for her to hear. She doesn’t believe me,"

"If he change for me himself and be a trustworthy guy," Natalie vows, "I would give him second chance because I’m already into relationship."

It's hard to pick sides and decide who's right when neither party are willing to give specifics. They both sound weirdly evasive at times.

That said, reports say that Natalie showed up to a US airport where Mike was, so maybe they're filming Happily Ever After?