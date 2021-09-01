Michelle Young Debuts as The Bachelorette: Watch the Promo!

Forr fans of The Bachelorette, one was fun in 2021.

But twice will soon be very, very nice.

As television viewers likely know by now, ABC made an unprecedented decision several months ago to cast Katie Thurston as The Bachelorette... and also Michelle Young a The Bachelorette.

The former completed her run earlier this summer, selecting Blake Moynes as her winner/fiance.

Now, here comes Young!

Set to "Bounce Back" by Little Mix, ABC released the first official promo for Young's upcoming season on Tuesday night.

It features the 28-year-old anchor looking gorgeous in a white, lacey gown that featurres a high slit.

At one point, Young strolls into a room filled with exquisite floral installations and grabs onto a red rose.

Walking into another room, Young catches and dribbles a basketball -- before successfully shooting it into a basket. Nothing but net!

Young, who is a school teacher from Minnesota, then enters a classroom and picks up an apple.

Making her way down a floral-adorned staircase, Young then wraps things up by sharing her hope for her Bachelorette journey with viewers.

"I'm looking for someone who's going to change the world with me," she says. "I'm ready."

We met Young during Matt James‘ recent of The Bachelor, which aired early in 2021.

The former Division I athlete left as the runner-up, as Matt chose to pursue a relationship with Rachael Kirkconnell overr getting down on one knee in front of Young and asking for her hand in marriage.

Cut to the After the Final Rose special in March -- and both Michelle and Katie being confirmed as the next female leads in the franchise.

“I’m excited that I get to have somebody to bond over with this and share notes as we go,” Michelle previously said on Good Morning America.

“I really do think that this process works.

"When you can set down all these outside distractions and really dive in, I think you can learn a lot about somebody.”

From The Bachelorette spoilers we've thus far read, Young and her suitors will mostly be quarantined at a large resort... but will find time to visit Michelle' hometown late in the season.

Following Thurston's run, meanwhile, the 30-year-old shared the advice she gave Young before becoming the Bachelorette.

"I've spoken to her as much as I can because I know it's any day now they're gonna take her phone away," Thurston said, adding:

"I think the biggest advice I've given her is to just be open. Don't close yourself off too early. I think guys can surprise you ... weeks later when you don't expect it."

Season 18 of The Bachelorette premieres Octoberr 19 at 8/7c on ABC.