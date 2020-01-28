Michael Jessen and Juliana Custodio MARRIED by His Ex-Wife!!

Back in November, we revealed that 90 Day Fiance stars Michael Jessen and Juliana Custodio were married. We even revealed the twist.

Now, viewers have seen the wedding for themselves. And as you can see in this clip, the marriage was performed by Michael's ex-wife.

It's not so unusual for a wedding to be officiated by a relative of one of the parties getting married. A siblings, an uncle, an aunt might be a minister.

But Sarah Jessen isn't a blood-relative of Michael's, and the only true relatives that they have in common are their children.

"This is sort of an unusual setup, right?" Sarah acknowledged. "How many ex-wives officiate their ex-husband’s wedding?"

She was there to formalize the bond between her ex-husband Michael Jessen and his beautiful new bride, Juliana Custodio.

Sarah and Michael's children, Max and CeCe, were present and even had a role to play in the wedding.

"I could be the 42-year-old stay-at-home mom who’s bitter that her ex traded her in for a younger model," Sarah joked, "but I’m not."

That may be the most effective way of breaking the ice at a wedding that we have ever heard.

On a more adorable note, Max and CeCe both gave touching speeches.

It's weird for kids when a parent remarries. Especially when your dad's new bride is 23 years old and they met on a yacht in Croatia.

But even though kids don't always handle change well, Max and CeCe were just precious in their roles in the wedding.

Both of them gave their own speech.

Even cuter, a producer later asked Max and CeCe who gave the best speech. They both said "me" at the same time. Too cute for words, folks.

Sarah had provoked a strong reaction from viewers earlier in the season when she seemed to admonish Juliana to not be a parent to her kids.

During the wedding, she explained why she had so radically changed her tune.

"The more that my kids talked about her and told me about her and the more I thought about the kind of woman Michael would choose," Sarah began. "I knew it since then."

She thanked Juliana for treating her children as if they were her own.

There was a bit of a rough part of the wedding, but it wasn't because of anyone there. It was because of people who were not there.

Juliana actually broke down a little during her walk down the aisle.

Why? Because her family back home in Brazil apparently didn't reach out to her to offer congratulations -- or any other sentiment -- on her wedding day.

Wouldn't most families be overjoyed if one of them marries a handsome (and wealthy) person who is kind and loves them?

Despite that emotional setback, the day was a happy one, and 90 Day Fiance cameras were there to capture every moment.

You know, there were reports that producers initially wanted to make Michael a villain -- you know, portray him as a total creeper.

But his love story with Juliana is about external struggles, like Juliana's difficulty in getting a visa initially, not internal squabbles and fishy motives.

"I'm married!" Juliana exclaimed with glee.

We are so overjoyed for Michael, Juliana, and the entire family.

(Full disclosure: they were my favorite couple, by which I mean the couple for whom I root the most, this season)

It's great when everyone can adapt to a changing family dynamic in a mature and loving manner.

We included a video of the ceremony. Enjoy!