Meredith Marks Demolishes Jen Shah for Homophobic Attacks Against Son: You LIAR!

It's no secret that Meredith Marks and Jen Shah don't see eye to eye on everything.

But surely, the The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City stars would keep their feud just between them ... right?

Not according to Jen's Twitter activity and Zoom comments, where she got downright homophobic about Meredith's son.

This week, Meredith confronted Jen over it. You can't come after her family and claim to be friends.

On The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, the ladies took a trip out onto the ice.

Ostensibly, the purpose was ice fishing. But that's not really what went down.

Meredith Marks admitted to Jen Shah that she had been hesitant to come ... because of Jen's behavior.

Jen instantly acted perplexed -- but Bravo fans who have kept tabs on the stars knew that this confrontation was coming.

After all, Meredith's bone to pick with Jen was derived from what went down on Twitter.

And Meredith noted that she had warned everyone that if they came after her family, they were not friends.

“There are homophobic tweets regarding my son’s sexuality that you have ‘liked.’ It is really painful,” Meredith began.

She added: “I was told about a Zoom that you hosted where you were questioning him coming out and his sexuality.”

Truth be told, in the face of the tweets in question, Meredith was glossing over how vicious this really was.

Meredith noted that she herself had heard Jen say that "Brooks has never seen a vagina."

In addition to being extremely weird and homophobic, that's also casual cissexism. But it also got worse.

As Jen continued to act baffled, Meredith noted that Jen had "liked" a tweet that called Brooks a "sissy bitch."

Folks, there are words that you can call someone that are insulting without being bigoted.

"Sissy" is not really one of them unless it's a child's nickname for their actual sister.

Meredith wasn't done standing up for her young adult son.

“Those are negative, homophobic microaggressions," Meredith accurately pointed out.

This is an especially cruel thing to do so visibly "for a young adult who has not determined where he stands."

Meredith added: “It’s horribly painful for someone to be pressured to talk about something they’re not ready to talk about.”

It's not just that it's wrong for a Housewife to use her social media platform to cyberbully a twink.

It's also that, as Meredith explained so precisely, no one should be pressured to come out or adopt a specific label before they're ready.

Jen's continued denials prompted Meredith to whip out the receipts, which Bravo confirmed and shared on screen.

This was one of, Meredith noted, more than a dozen examples of "liked" tweets.

Not everyone uses Twitter likes in the same way, but they are often viewed as an endorsement -- and they are very visible.

Forced to face the truth, Jen borrowed Ted Cruz's excuse when it came to defending her Twitter activity.

Jen insisted that she does not personally manage her Twitter account -- that someone else does that for her.

Therefore, she argued, she could not be held accountable for what is said or endorsed on the platform.

That is not how this works, Jen.

"It is your f--king Twitter, Jen!" Meredith reminded her, exhasperated.

"You're responsible for your Twitter!" she exclaimed.

She's right. And celebrities, due to their platform and influence, have a particular obligation to think before they tweet -- or like.

Unfortunately, some felt that by confronting Jen, Meredith was making a scene and ruining the experience.

(As if any of them were really there to fish)

Furious, Meredith stormed away, realizing that Jen was not going to simply apologize or even take responsibility.