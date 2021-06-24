Meghan Markle-Prince Harry Lifetime Movie Will Royally Piss Off the Queen!

Well, we suppose it was inevitable.

A cheesy, basic cable movie about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was bound to happen at some point.

The bad news is, we're probably gonna feel compelled to watch it, even though it's sure to be terrible.

The good news is that it's certain to piss off the royal family!

Yes, Lifetime just dropped the first trailer for Meghan and Harry: Escaping the Palace, and even though the flick doesn't have a release date yet (the trailer promises it's "coming soon") it's already creating major controversy,

The preview doesn't give a whole lot away -- but then again, we all know this story very well.

As far as anyone can tell, the story picks up shortly before Meghan and Harry's wedding and continues to the present day.

One good thing about making movies on the cheap is that they can be produced very quickly:

Even Meghan's Oprah Winfrey interview that just took place in March is featured here!

Of course, this is not the first time that Lifetime has attempted a Harry and Meghan movie.

And the less that's said about their 2018 effort -- which was written in two weeks! -- the better.

It's worth noting, however, that disaster had more of a fairy tale/love story tone.

This time around, the network appears to be going with a much darker, more sinister vibe.

Jordan Dean and Sydney Morton play the Duke and Duchess of Sussex this time, and they certainly look the part.

(Sydney, aka Meghan, arguably more so than Jordan/Harry, but both are pretty striking resemblances.)

"I see you literally being hounded to death and I'm helpless to stop it," Dean tells Morton at one point.

"I am the person who is strong and gets things right. I can't lose you," Morton replies.

So clearly, this is gonna be more of a badass Meghan than what we've seen in other fictional depictions of the Duchess.

But there's sure to be tender moments, as well.

After all, Meghan just welcomed her second child earlier this month (she's pregnant in the trailer, so the movie will likely feature the birth), and these days, being a mom is her number one priority.

We briefly see a beaming Harry in the trailer, and there's been speculation that the movie will feature the scene in which the couple excitedly told Oprah that they were expecting a girl.

"To have any child, any one or any two would have been amazing," Harry said at the time.

"But to have a boy and then a girl, you know, what more can you ask for? But now, you know, now we've got our family. We've got, you know, the four of us and our two dogs, and it's great."

So the happy ending has already been written, but clearly, the film will focus on Harry and Meghan's dramatic "escape" from London -- and that's the part that's sure to piss off the Queen and company.

The royals didn't come off well in real life while that situation was playing out, so you can be sure they'll come off as truly villainous in a hyper-dramatized Lifetime movie.