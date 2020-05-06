Meghan Markle Celebrates Archie's First Birthday With Rare Video of Mother-Son Bonding: WATCH!

Believe it or not, it's been one full year since Meghan Markle welcomed her first child.

And to say little Archie has had an eventful first 12 months would be putting it very, very mildly.

The kid has already lived in three countries on two continents.

Unbeknownst to him, he became the center of a global controversy when his parents decided to step down as senior members of the royal family.

Did they step down in order to protect Archie from the prying eyes of the tabloid press and the expectations of his royal relatives?

We may never know for sure -- but one thing is certain, Meghan appears to have no regrets about the move.

For the most part, Meghan and Prince Harry do their best to shield their son from excessive online exposure.

But they made an exception for his first birthday, posting a video in which Meghan reads to Archie from his favorite book, "Duck! Rabbit!" by Amy Krouse Rosenthal.

"Let's go to the next page! Look, Arch!" Meghan coos to her son as he excitedly flips the page.

At the end of the book, we hear Harry -- who is behind the camera -- cheering his son on.

"Yay! The end! Woo! Bravo!" Archie then smiles at the camera and appears to say "dada."

Obviously, the video is a wonderful thing on its own merits, but it's made even better by the fact that it was posted by the Save With Stories organization in order to help raise money for children who have been left food insecure by the coronavirus.

"THIRTY MILLION CHILDREN rely on school for food," the organization captioned the video.

"Responding to the needs of kids during these school closures @savethechildren and @nokidhungry have a new fund @SAVEWITHSTORIES to support food banks, and mobile meal trucks, and community feeding programs with funds to do what they do best—and also—with educational toys, books, and worksheets to make sure brains are full, as well as bellies."

If you'd like to help celebrate Archie's birthday by donating to Save With Stories, click this link for additional information.

