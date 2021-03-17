Meghan Markle Can Prove EVERYTHING She Said About Royal Family Racism

Royalists and racists are scrambling after Meghan Markle's heartbreaking interview.

Her forthright conversation with Oprah Winfrey shed light on a toxic environment.

There was racism, and Meghan did not receive the protection that other family members did.

What's more is that Meghan can, if she needs to, prove all that she said and more.

Gayle King addresses royal discourse (march 2021)

Gayle King is a journalist, best friends with Oprah, and also attended Meghan's baby shower when she was pregnant with Archie.

"I'm not trying to break news," she says in this clip, "but I did actually call them to see how they were feeling."

"Harry has talked to his brother," Gayle confirmed, "and he has talked to his father, too."

Meghan Markle Interview Pic

"The word I was given was that those conversations were 'not productive,'" Gayle characterized.

"But," she added, "they are glad that they have at least started a conversation."

That's more than can be said about Meghan's situation.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on CBS

"No one in the royal family has talked to Meghan yet at this particular time," Gayle shared.

"I think it's frustrating to [Harry and Meghan] to see it's a racial conversation about the royal family," she expressed.

Gayle continued: "when all they wanted all along was for the royals to intervene."

It's Meghan Markle

Harry and Meghan wanted the family to help "and tell the press to stop with the unfair, inaccurate, false stories."

Gayle correctly affirmed that the British media published smears "that definitely have a racial slant."

"Until you can acknowledge that, I think it's hard to move forward," she acknowledged.

Meghan Markle and Harry Interview

"But they both want to move forward with this," Gayle confirmed.

"And," she continued, "they both want healing in this family."

"At the end of the day," Gayle noted, "that's Harry's family."

Meghan Markle Sits and Talks

Gayle also brought up the transparent smears against Meghan in the form of "leaks."

Just before Meghan's historic interview, there were accusations that she "bullied" the staff during her time with the family.

Meghan has asked to see the evidence of the alleged "bullying," but no one sincerely believes that it exists.

Meghan Markle and Harry Interview Pic

"Anyone who has worked with [Meghan] will tell you exactly who she is," Gayle characterized.

"She's really a very sweet, caring person," she related.

"And as I say," Gayle added, "Meghan has documents to back up everything she said on Oprah's interview."

Meghan Markle with Oprah

Gayle is not alone. In fact, a slew of high profile professionals have spoken out in Meghan's defense.

That includes the beautiful and talented Janina Gavankar, who has affirmed Meghan's honesty.

"I am so thankful that they are finally acknowledging the experience," Janina began recently.

Janina Gavankar Selfie

"But on the other side, I know that the family and the staff were well aware of the extent of it," Janina noted.

"And though their recollections may vary, ours don't because we lived through it with them," she added.

Janina emphasized that Meghan and Harry are in possession of "many emails and texts to support" all that they told Oprah.

Charles, Elizabeth, Meghan

Meghan's other castmates have said the same thing.

We all know from recent scandals that actors who did not like a castmate are often happy to share their negative experiences after a while.

Meanwhile, those who have worked with Meghan consistently describe her positively, because that's who she is.

