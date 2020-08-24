Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: Losing Titles Over Partisan Speech?

Meghan Markle recorded a recent speech, reminding potential voters of all that is at stake this November.

Now, there is a growing cry from the British to see her and Prince Harry lose their titles for partisan statements.

"We vote to honor those who came before us," Meghan Markle says in a recent recording.

"And," she continues, "to protect those who come after us."

Meghan adds: "Because that is what community is all about."

"And that's, specifically, what this election is all about," Meghan observes.

She says: "You know, I think, we're only 75 days away from Election Day."

"That is so very close," Meghan notes, "and yet there's so much work to be done in that amount of time."

"Because," Meghan acknowledges, "we all know what's at stake this year."

"I know it," she affirms.

Meghan says: "I think all of you certainly know it."

"If you're here on this ... event with us, then you're just as mobilized and energized," Meghan says.

She continues: "To see the change that we all need and deserve."

That was a simple message from a famous American woman, living in America, encouraging her fellow Americans to vote.

The context of this was that Meghan took part in the When We All Vote Couch Party.

She was making very general statements about the importance of voting for all Americans that are able to do so.

Despite the very diplomatic nature of her statements, a bunch of (old, male, white) Brits lost their whole entire minds.

Piers Morgan, one of the most widely reviled "journalists" on the planet, was of course frothing at the mouth with outrage.

"The Queen must strip the Sussexes of their titles," the notorious clown opined in a tweet.

He accused: "They can’t remain as royals & spout off about foreign elections in such a brazenly partisan way."

"Extraordinary! Meghan now actively campaigning against Donald Trump," declared the Executive Editor of The Sun on Twitter.

"Completely inappropriate," he accused, "and a massive diplomatic embarrassment for the Queen and British Royal Family."

His tweet continued: "whose entire success and longevity is based on staying out of party politics."

"The Royal family can't get involved in politics," griped yet another whiny Brit. "She knew that when she joined."

"It's irrelevant she's American," the outlandish tweet complained. "She still has her royal title. Still abuses that title."

The tweet concluded: "Still sticks two fingers up to the responsibilities that come with that title. She does not deserve that title."

"You can’t be a royal and meddle in politics. It’s one or the other," whined an American who wanted in on the hate mob.

"The whole point of royals is that they’re above the political fray," she wrote. "It’s not cancel culture, it’s a breach of their employment contract as HRHs."

Her tweet concluded, as if it would surprise anyone, with: "PS. I’m a republican."

So I'll admit that I don't have the world's best hearing, but I could have sworn that Meghan didn't name a single party or candidate in that video.

She literally just encouraged people to vote.

That is usually seen as a non-partisan and deeply positive thing.

Perhaps it is seen as partisan because one political party consistently does worse when fewer people vote.

That is why Republican strategists have delighted in spreading gerrymandering and voter suppression tactics like removing polling places and imposing Voter ID bills.

That is also why Trump would rather sabotage the USPS than allow vote-by-mail. If it's easier to vote, it's easier for the most disenfranchised people to vote.

It is also possible that they are jumping to conclusions because Meghan talked about there being "so much at stake."

But ... that's true literally every election cycle.

There are no low stakes Presidential races, and there have not been any during my lifetime.

Obviously, Meghan Markle is a Black woman and also a good person.

There was never any question. She's not going to go to the polls and mash the "yes please, more evil" button.

She didn't weigh in on the candidates. But even if she had ... she's not an active Royal anymore. She should be able to use her platform for good.