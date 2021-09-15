Megan Potthast Talks Making $1k a Day Selling Feet Pics on 90 Day Bares All

Last month, we all watched in horror as Andrei Castravet and Charlie Potthast fought.

That bitter moment of violence on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? tore apart the Potthast family.

Charlie is on the outs with his entire family. So is his wife, Megan, who didn't even attend the Tell All.

While Megan was relaxing alone at the hotel during the Tell All filming, she kept busy ... selling feet pics.

On 90 Day: Bares All, Elizabeth's sister-in-law Megan is baring her soul.

Wait, sorry, her sole.

But she only flashes her feet to paying buyers, as she explains to Shaun Robinson.

"Megan, we mentioned the Tell All," Shaun began delicately.

"Jenn joined us on the Tell All. Becky decided not to," she noted. "You were not there, but you were in New York."

Shaun set the stage: "During the Tell All, you were at your hotel. I understand you've got a little side hustle going."

"I was actually selling foot pictures," Megan revealed with an awkward laugh.

The show edited in a series of examples, which are included in the video.

If feet are your thing, more power to you, live your truth, and please enjoy the included clip to your heart's content.

"I get requests for different pictures," Megan explained of how this business works.

"And I sell them," she continued, "and I make money."

Though she later detailed a lot about what sorts of photos -- some featuring shoes, others dirty -- Shaun had a more pressing question.

"How did you get into that?" Shaun asked.

In response to this, Megan turns her head and literally points the finger at the couch -- where her three sisters-in-law are sitting.

"Actually the girls," Megan answers. "Yeah."

"All three of them?" Shaun asks, seeking clarification.

"Many months before me, by the way," Megan adds.

"So they can call me trash all they want," she continues, "but they started this before me."

"Let me just clarify," Becky announces, "I have never in my whole life took a picture of my foot or feet and sent it to a random person, in my life."

"So don't ever say that ever again," she lectures Megan, "because that is false."

"And I will f--king hit you with a lawsuit," Becky threatens.

Megan goes on to defend her choice to sell foot photos, noting that she had never imagined that it could be so lucrative.

She doesn't need to defend herself for that or any other kind of sex work.

Sex work is work and it's valid. This is her own body -- she can share photos of it if she wants.

There's a lot of name-calling and general weirdness that follows.

Clearly, the main point of contention isn't Megan's harmless choice to sell pics of her feet -- or her boobs.

The issues at play relate to Megan and Charlie's actions that have fractured the family.

Not everything is about Megan or Charlie, however. The problems run deeper than that.

In the same interview on Discovery Plus, Becky revealed that she has been iced out of the family business since the Maryland trip.

Her dad doesn't talk to her about work anymore. He goes to Andrei for everything. Something has to change.