Max Ehrich to Demi Lovato Fans: Stop Bullying Me, You Freaks!

By now, you've probably heard the sad news that Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich have broken up.

Of course, in the long run, neither party should have too much trouble getting over the split.

Sure, Max and Demi were engaged at one point, but they only dated for a few months.

It remains unclear what exactly happened, but it sounds more and more like this was a quarantine fling that intensified quickly because of the circumstances and fizzled out shortly after Max went back to work.

In other words, the sort of thing that should be mostly forgotten by the end of the year.

But right now, the wound is still fresh, and both sides are giving voice to their pain.

Demi released a song about the breakup, and Max spoke his mind when TMZ caught up with him at LAX recently.

After praising Demi as "the greatest artist of our generation," Ehrich revealed that he has not heard her breakup ballad.

But while he's not up on Lovato's latest music, it seems the actor does have an important message for his ex's fans.

"I just think we're both anti-bullying people, so people should stop bullying people," he said.

"It's ridiculous, and what people think it's about has nothing to do with it. People just shouldn't believe what they read," he added.

Max went on to offer a pretty compelling plea for sympathy.

"We're two human beings who are going through a tough time... just leave us alone, let us make our art, our music, our movies," he said.

From there, Ehrich wished "'her the best" and "nothing but happiness."

He added that he won't be getting back on the dating scene anytime soon as he needs "some time because it's hard."

By all accounts, the split between Max and Demi was not an amicable one.

I was very abrupt, and Demi has hinted that Max used and misled her.

For his part, Ehrich says he found out he was dumped by reading the news on the internet.

This is the sort of stuff that makes the celebrity gossip world go 'round.

So we can definitely understand why fans want to offer their two cents.

That said -- maybe just don't for a while?

Max makes the point that Demi is vehemently opposed to any form of online bullying, and that's something that her fans should keep in mind when they're commenting on her latest breakup.

We're not saying you should refrain from talking about the split entirely ... just maybe keep it off Max's Instagram for the time being.