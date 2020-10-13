Matt Roloff to Amy: UGGGH! Stop Being So Defensive!

Stop us if you've heard this one before, but...

... Matt Roloff and Amy Roloff clashed this week on a new episode of Little People, Big World.

And they did so, once again, over Amy's piece of the ex-couple's popular property in Oregon.

Toward the end of 2019, when these installments were filmed by TLC, Matt and Amy were going back and forth about the latter possibly, maybe selling a chunk of the farm to her former husband.

As we know all these months later, Amy did, indeed, sell a parcel of the land to Matt and then proceeded to move away.

On the season premiere of Little People, Big World, however, we watched as Amy grew annoyed at Matt for putting pressure on her to make this life-altering decision.

And now we can also bear witnesses to the reality stars arguing over what kind of role Amy ought to play when decisions are to be made on the farm, now that she is only a partial owner.

It's an awkward situation, that's for certain.

In the scene featured here, Amy gets really irritated that Matt is scheduling appointments with contractors without giving her any notice.

He wants quotes on what it would cost to renovate the home in which Amy formerly lived... but Amy is still around on occasion and would like, at the very least, a heads-up when these workers are on their way.

Seems like a fair request, right?

Not to Matt.

"I wish you wouldn't be so defensive all the time," he tells Amy, upset that she's giving him grief and adding to his work load.

"I wish you wouldn't be so pushy and, you know, everything else over the years," Amy replies, clearly hinting at issues the pair had when they were married and even later saying that not much has changed in 30 years.

Ouch, huh?

Just recently, in light of the tension on air between his parents, Zach Roloff was asked if Matt and Amy get along in real life.

"I think they’re getting along fine. They don’t see each other a lot. There’s no reason, really, for them to interact except for at family events," he responded.

Keep in mind, Zach said this many months after the latest batch of episodes were filmed... after Amy sold Matt even more of the farm and now really does take a major backseat when it comes to the business.

Matt can do basically anything he wants with the land at this point.

Zach did also note that Amy remains prominently involved in pumpkin season, which is taking place as we type.

“She’s been participating in that. It’s all calm right now," the father of two said about his parents and their relationship.

We're glad to hear it.

Go back in time to when things between the exes were anything but calm by watching this sneak peek now!