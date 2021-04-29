Matt Roloff Makes Stunning Offer in New Little People, Big World Promo

Little People. Big World.

Gigantic surprise.

In a new promotional video for upcoming episodes of the TLC series, Matt Roloff takes his ex-wife by complete and total surprise.

He appears to leave her speechless.

As you must know by now, Amy is engaged to Chris Marek.

By all accounts (most prominently, Amy's very own!), the couple will get married at some point in 2021, as Amy has continually talked about her various stages of wedding planning on social media.

Does she have an exact date? Not that she's announced, at least.

Does she have a venue? That's wherer it apparently gets interesting.

In the sneak peek featured here, Amy and Chris are sitting on the porch with Matt and his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, sharing a very polite conversation.

And this is when Matt smiles and says his ex-wife and her next husband ought to get married right there -- on the family farm!

What a kind offer, no?

Yes, Chris replies. But Amy comes across as far more hesitant.

It's an interesting proposal from Matt because there's been talk that he and Chandler aren't even invited to Amy's wedding.

Caryn has made it sound in the past as if she has no interest in attending the event, either.

At this point, we don't know what the couple will actually decide to do, even though these new episodes were filmed many months ago.

As we said previously, Amy has not yet confirmed a location for her second wedding.

A new season of adorable, intriguing and emotional installments will kick off on Tuesday, May 11 at 9/8c.

You can take a look immediately below at an extended trailer for what's to come.

And you can scroll down furthe for a look at the official TLC synopsis...

Like the rest of America, the Roloffs are still hunkered down in the midst of the pandemic.

As Matt reimagines how to run the family business, Zach contemplates co-owning and running the farm with his dad.

Is he ready to handle all that would come with living and working with his father?

Meanwhile, after packing up thirty years of memories and moving out of the farmhouse for good, Amy and her fiancé Chris start planning their upcoming wedding.

But what happens when they realize they don't share the same vision for their big day?

And Zach and Tori see firsthand the little victories and big challenges that go along with raising two children.