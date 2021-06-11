Matt James & Rachael Kirkconnell: Wild Fight Caught on Video!

The Bachelor Nation is well aware that Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell are back together.

The on-again, off-again pair has been spending a lot of time together ... and documenting it on Instagram.

This week, Matt had some fun at Rachael's expense over a video of her being "hangry" in the car.

Most couples don't want their fights put on display for the whole world to see.

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell spent time in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Hanging out with Matt's mom, the pair decided to get something to eat.

Their first stop was Char Grill, where Matt got food for himself.

Rachael was clearly feeling hungry and protested that Matt had stopped there first instead of Whole Foods.

Him not only picking up Char Grill but eating before she had her food had her in a bad mood.

All of this was recorded ... and then posted to Instagram.

"You didn't ask if I wanted anything, either," Rachael accused in the video.

"Yeah, I did," Matt countered.

Rachael then fired back: "No, you didn't."

Matt then clarified: "I asked if you wanted something from Whole Foods."

Rachael retorted, "Where are we? Not Whole Foods."

Matt assured her that this was just the "first stop."

Rachael replied: "You've eaten today -- I haven't."

She admonished him: "This should have been our second stop."

They didn't quite see this eye to eye.

"This is my first meal," Matt replied, possibly splitting hairs.

"Are you hungry? We have food," he offered ... or perhaps, teased.

Unhappily, Rachael muttered: "You're mean. You didn't even ask."

Honestly, Rachael has a fair point. It's polite to wait to eat until everyone has their food.

Besides, they're in Raleigh -- they could have just as easily gone to a real local fast food chain, like Cook Out.

That wasn't Rachael's issue, but if she'd at least had a legendary Cook Out shake, she might have been feeling less "hangry."

Matt shared the video, adding a caption on his Instagram Stories.

"You mad?!!" he wrote. "LMAOOO! Hangryyy."

You can see that video included in this post.

"LMAO! Pitching a FIT," Matt laughed on Instagram.

Rachael also had a laugh about her in-the-car antics.

She shared a Gavin meme, indicating that she was perhaps a little childish.

It is unclear who actually recorded them from the backseat.

They have been spending time with friends -- members of the erstwhile Quarantine Cre.

The pair have also been spending time with Matt's mother. So honestly, who knows?

Matt and Rachael's back-and-forth attempts to rekindle their relationship have been under a lot of scrutiny.

Those of us opposed to racism were appalled by Rachael's scandal early this year.

We all certainly hope that Rachael's visible efforts to be actively anti-racist are genuine, and not for show or branding reasons.

There is also a vocal segment of the Bachelor Nation who took aim at Matt for having broken up with her in the first place.

In their eyes, racism isn't the problem -- accountability is.

These are of course the same people who whine incessantly about Chris Harrison not returning.