Mariah Carey Recalls Cruel Interview with Ellen DeGeneres: Where Was Her Empathy?

To say that it has been a rough couple of months for Ellen DeGeneres is an understatement.

Now, her infamous 2008 interview with Mariah Carey is coming back to haunt her in a big way.

2008 was a different time. That's how years work.

For example, at that time, Ellen DeGeneres was known for LGBTQ+ advocacy and as a beloved talk show host.

This was the year when Mariah Carey sat down for what she thought would be a friendly interview with the daytime host.

At the time, Mariah was just six months into her marriage to Nick Cannon -- oh gosh, that was twelve years ago? -- and rumored to be pregnant.

In order to effectively force Mariah into creating a viral moment, Ellen offered her champagne.

And she did not take Mariah's series of excuses for an answer.

See, Mariah was pregnant but unwilling to speak on it yet. Ellen put her in a real bind.

Her choice was to either say "I can't drink this, I'm pregnant" or to drink the champagne.

Being pregnant, it would be dangerous and irresponsible for her to consume any alcohol whatsoever.

Mariah protested that it was too early in the day. She said that champagne had too many calories and was trying to cut back.

That did not stop Ellen from being persistent, giving her the glass.

Mariah at one point even pretend to take a ship, keeping her lips sealed, while visibly uncomfortable.

Amidst stories of Ellen's workplace being a toxic environment full of a "culture of fear," we have heard claims that she is only nice to famous people.

But it has been clear that she has rubbed some famous guests the wrong way.

Dakota Johnson was one. And Mariah Carey, despite returning after that 2008 interview, was another.

We don't have to speculate on how Mariah felt about that -- she spoke about it to Vulture.

"I was extremely uncomfortable with that moment is all I can say," Mariah said of the incident.

"And," she admitted, "I really have had a hard time grappling with the aftermath.”

“I wasn’t ready to tell anyone because I had had a miscarriage," Mariah shared.

When you've already suffered one loss, you really want to hold out before you break your next pregnancy news.

And, of course, Mariah would go on to suffer another miscarriage after that cruel interview.

"I don’t want to throw anyone that’s already being thrown under any proverbial bus," Mariah emphasized.

She then added: "But I didn’t enjoy that moment.”

Mariah commented that there was “an empathy that can be applied to those moments that I would have liked to have been implemented."

Last month, Ellen's show was canceled in Australia on a network whose broadcasters are now freely discussing Ellen's scandal without a conflict of interest.

Today Extra cohost Sylvia Jeffreys has commented on the painful 2008 clip.

"Oh it's awful, it's ugly, ugly behaviour," she expressed.

"And if she was not in on the joke, which she says she is not, then Ellen really has some explaining to do on that one," Sylvia stated.

"You cannot put a woman in that position," she emphasized without spelling out the realities of pregnancy announcements.

"That's maybe the ugliest thing I've seen in this whole saga so far," Sylvia concluded. "That's a clear case of bullying."