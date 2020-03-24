Madonna SLAMMED for Calling Coronavirus "The Great Equalizer"

Just days after Vanessa Hudgens' callous coronavirus musings threatened to end her career, Madonna is being every bit as tone deaf.

She is getting slammed after referring to COVID-19 as "the great equalizer."

Madonna is getting a tremendous amount of flack for a new video in which she sits in a bath filled with rose petals.

"That's the thing about COVID-19," she opines, "it doesn't care about how rich you are or how famous you are,"

Madonna adds that the pandemic does not care "how funny you are, how smart you are, where you live."

"How old you are, what amazing stories you can tell," she continues.

According to Madonna, "It's the great equalizer."

"What's terrible about it is what's great about it," she expresses.

"What's terrible about it is it's made us all equal in many ways," she laments.

"And what's wonderful about it," Madonna opines, "is it's made us all equal in many ways."

"Like I used to say at the end of human nature every night," Madonna recalls: "We're all in the same boat."

"If the ship goes down," she reasons, "we're all going down together."

Obviously, portions of her statement were plainly inaccurate.

And her fans took to the comments to explain to her exactly where her musings went astray.

"Sorry my queen, love u so much, but we're not equal," one fan gently informs her.

"We can die from the same diseases," that fan explains, "but the poor will suffer the most. Do not romanticize nothing of this tragedy."

"Bull s--t." another commenter writes. "I still got to go to work while you are taking a bubble bath with flowers bath bombs and all kinds of treats."

"If the ship is going down," another fan asks, "do you really think we’re going down together?"

The question continues: "While you’re in your bathtub having people working for you to be there?"

"I love you, my queen," the fan writes, "But things outside your mansion are very different from what you think."

"Stay safe," the comment concludes, "and a be a little more empathetic to the less privileged ones."

While COVID-19 can infect anyone and has seriously sickened and even killed young people who were thought to be healthy, it does care about age.

Contrary to her claim, older people are considered to be particularly at risk.

One could argue that coronavirus also cares where you live.

Yes, pretty much everyone will get it eventually, but people living on isolated ranches or luxurious manors can avoid it much longer.

Most notably, the virus may not discriminate based upon wealth or fame, but the entire field of medicine sure does.

When it comes to paying hospital bills, paying for ambulance rides, and more, countless are uninsured or underinsured and can't risk it.

Additionally, as we have all seen, tests for the coronavirus are in short supply -- yet, mysteriously, wealthy and famous people can get tested.

So while it's true that this pandemic will likely claim the lives of a number of wealthy people, it can hardly be called an equalizer.

But hey, Madonna's comments could have been worse.