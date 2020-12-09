Madison LeCroy and Austen Kroll: It's Over!!!

It was barely over a week ago that Austen Kroll was gushing about Madison LeCroy and their off-and-on relationship.

Well, their volatile romance is officially switched to "off," and Madison wants the world to know.

“We are not together right now," Madison LeCroy confirms in an interview with Us Weekly.

She proclaims: "I am 1,000 percent single."

"And," Madison continues, speaking of Austen Kroll: "So is he.”

Madison then announces: “So, ladies, if you want him, you can have him.”

We're sure -- and this is not sarcasm -- that plenty of Southern Charm fans will be chomping at the bit to seize the opportunity.

Austen is a hot dude and, well, he's pretty popular.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted many couples this year -- and Madison and Austen were no exception.

“I definitely think that quarantine was either gonna make it or break [our] relationship," Madison says in reflection.

"And unfortunately," she acknowledges, "we did not come out stronger."

“We weren’t even in quarantine together," Madison admits.

"We did for a short period of time," she reveals.

Not every couple work well in close quarters for an extended period of time -- as countless people discovered this year.

Ultimately, though, they realized that they needed to shelter in place at different places.

"And then," Madison says, "I think we both realized that maybe there was just too many things that had happened in the past."

At least, too many "for us to actually play house for 14 days or whatever it was."

“Austin took his quarantine a little differently than I did," Madison characterizes, "or, a lot different."

She notes: "I had a lot more time on my hands to kind of see what he does in a day versus what I’m trying to do."

"So," Madison assesses, "I think we’re just on two different wavelengths.”

Madison isn't just done with Austen. As she says herself, she is very single.

That says, she expresses that she feels "ready" to once again dip her toes into the dating pool.

That said ... she is the first to admit that she has no idea how to navigate meeting someone as the pandemic rages worse than ever.

“I don’t know how that’s going to go with the world the way it is," Madison admits.

She continues: "And dating and things like that."

"So," Madison says realistically, "we will see if I get out of the house."

“But for the rest of the year, I think I’m OK," Maidson expresses.

"I don’t know," she half-predicts, "maybe something good happens."

"I’m not going to rush it," Madison shares. "I think when you look for it, it’s when you don’t find it.”

That said, she is also the first to admit that she will will have to "get over" the idea of Austen moving on.

“I don’t think I will like it, but I know that it’s going to happen," Madison accepts realistically.

"I mean, he’s got to move on and be happy," she concludes, "and I hope the best for him.”