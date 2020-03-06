Mackenzie McKee Tries to Explain Death to Her Kids in Heartbreaking Teen Mom Teaser

Late last year, Teen Mom star Mackenzie McKee lost her mother, Angie Douthit, after a two-year battle with cancer.

In a heartbreaking teaser, fans can see Mackenzie as she tries to prepare her children for their grandmother's death.

Mackenzie McKee Breaks the News to Gannon

We have included the emotionally devastating video for fans to see.

"Nanny’s not going to get to come home from the hospital, OK?" Mackenzie tells her young son, Gannon.

Understandably seeking clarification, he asks if she will "never, ever, ever" come home.

Mackenzie, a devout Christian, expresses: "I think it’s time for her to go to heaven."

So Many Challenges Ahead

In January 2018, Angie was diagnosed with brain cancer.

Unfortunately, the tumors were not limited to her brain.

In May of that year, it was revealed that the cancer had spread to her lungs and bones.

Angie underwent chemotherapy in June of that year and was initially said to be responding well to the treatments.

Angie Douthit Snapshot

Unfortunately, Angie's cancer came back with a vengeance.

She revealed that she had 10 brain tumors.

One of the tumors plaguing Angie's body was described as being the size of an orange.

Additionally, the rest of her body was said to be riddled with more tiny tumors.

And Mackenzie McKee?

Angie stopped chemo in August of 2019.

Cancer treatments put the body and mind through hell and in her case, it wasn't going to be enough.

In December of last year, Angie passed away.

"Momma @angiedouthit has crossed the finish line," Mackenzie expressed on social media.

Mackenzie McKee and Fam

"She did not lose the battle, she [won],” Mackenzie's mournful Instagram post continued.

“She is healed and running in heaven in eternity," she expressed.

Mackenzie added: "[I don’t know] anyone who left earth with such an impact."

The entire Teen Mom fandom mourns with her.

Mackenzie McKee's Mom and Dad

As you can imagine, Mackenzie's New Year's Eve was complicated after what she described as the "worst year” of her life.

Mackenzie spoke about how 2019, having included her mother's death, had “deeply wounded” her.

“I spent more nights this year crying myself to sleep," she wrote.

Mackenzie continued, saying that she had experienced more "deep anxiety, horrible depression than all my years put together."

Hug for Angie

She also reflected upon positive experiences, such as how she "got to travel [to] several fun places with my mom.”

“I got to watch her bring so many people to the lord and inspire hundreds of thousands on television,” Mackenzie noted.

She expressed her desire to carry on her late mother's legacy. That is a beautiful dream.

“My kids were happy and healthy," Mackenzie affirmed, "and I have great friends."

Mackenzie McKee Grieves

Explaining death to a child is difficult when they do not have a frame of reference for that sort of impermanence.

There are TV episodes and full-length animated movies that are designed to help them understand.

Mackenzie is also viewing this through the lens of a devout Christian, which creates additional complications in speaking to a child.

Describing heaven, the Christian afterlife, is one thing, but explaining to a child that it's not a physical place that you can visit is another.

