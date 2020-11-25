Mackenzie McKee Flaunts Shredded Abs, Thigh Gap; Promises Fans: You Can Look Like This, Too!

There have been lots of ups and downs in Mackenzie McKee's life in recent months.

But despite the constant turmoil that 2020 has brought to her door, the mother of three has remained steadfast in her commitment to fitness.

Last year ended with the death of Mackenzie's beloved mother, Angie Douthit.

It wouldn't be long before she encountered further misfortune.

In May, Mackenzie accused her husband, Josh McKee, of cheating on her with her cousin.

While she later withdrew her allegation, she maintains that Josh carried on an "emotional affair" behind her back and cruelly gaslit her in the months following her mother's death.

After all that, it should come as no surprise that Mackenzie felt the need for a change.

And so, with her three kids in tow, in September, she relocated from Oklahoma to Florida.

But despite all of those changes, two things have remained constant in Mackenzie's life:

Her commitment to working out, and her willingness to share her life with fans on Teen Mom OG.

Fortunately, both of those things bring a lot of money into Mackenzie's life, which should make it a bit easier for her to set up a new life in a new state.

And based on her latest social media activity, it seems that Mackenzie is 100 percent on her grind these days.

First, she posted the above selfie to TikTok confirming that she is once again filming new episodes of Teen Mom OG.

Not only that, she's filming them at the gym where she teaches socially-distanced fitness classes to a handful of lucky Floridians.

On Instagram, Mackenzie posted an ad for said classes, offering fans a chance to acquire abs as toned as hers.

"Bringing my bodybymac classes live to Lakewood ranch," she captioned the video.

"Hi friends. Bringing my classes live. A lot of you locals have been reaching out to me. Starting in January we will start at the beginning of the month," she added.

"Due to covid however I am only allowing up to 15 people in a class and we will be spread out.

Mackenzie concluded by offering her contact information and encouraging potential customers to "lock in your spot" now.

So there you have it, folks!

This is your chance to acquire the same look as the most shredded Teen Mom!

It sounds like Mackenzie's business is off to a slower-than-expected start due to Covid.

But it's a start, nonetheless -- and after the year she's had, we're sure that's enough.