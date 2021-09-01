Loren Brovarnik Shares Tearful Postpartum Message: I Would Be Lying if I Said I Was Okay

On Monday, August 16, Loren and Alexei Brovarnik welcomed their second child several weeks early.

Referring to their second son by a nickname for now, the 90 Day Fiance fan favorites shared that Babyboten was in NICU.

Unfortunately, their precious newborn remains in intensive care.

In a raw, tearful video, Loren is sharing how difficult her postpartum experience has been. She's not okay.

Loren Brovarnik's first video post after Babyboten's birth was much more upbeat.

“Again, it really means the world to me to see all of your love and support," she expressed last month.

"And I can’t wait to share him with you," she gushed, "and I can’t wait for Shai to meet him again."

“So from the bottom of my heart you guys, thank you, thank you, thank you so much," Loren expressed to her followers.

"Don’t make me cry because I’ve cried enough already today," she said sweetly in her August message.

Loren concluded at the time: "I love you, I love you, I love you, and stay tuned for more to come.”

Sadly, none of the updates have been the good news that fans hoped to see.

While her precious second child continues to do well, he remains in NICU.

Loren is not afraid to share just how emotionally devastating this has been.

“Babyboten is doing good," Loren told her fans and followers in a series of emotional Instagram Story videos.

"And he’s stable and he’s doing great," she shared, "and I can’t wait to see him."

Loren continued in the video clips that we have included: "And I can’t wait to have him come home."

"On top of that today is Shai’s first day of nursery school," Loren acknowledged.

Shai is nearly two-and-a-half years old, and she is likely referring to a preschool program.

"So as if I’m not an emotional mess to begin with,” she explained.

“Again, from the bottom of my heart thank you so, so much," Loren expressed.

"This has been one of the hardest experiences that I’ve ever had to go through," she admitted.

"I’m gonna take a little bit more time," Loren shared, "I’m not gonna post as much."

"I will give updates, but I just need to gather myself,” Loren promised.

“The most asked question I am getting today is ‘how are you doing,’" she told her followers.

"And I would be lying if I said I was okay," Loren confessed.

"And this is exactly what I mean," Loren continued.

"I put up such a strong front because I have to," she explained.

"But," Loren said through tearful eyes, "this is the reality."

"Postpartum is a very real thing, postpartum depression is a very real thing,” Loren emphasized.

“Not knowing when your baby is gonna come home from the NICU is a very real thing," she lamented.

"I’m sharing my true self right now," Loren explained, "because there are so many other people going through it."

"And," Loren pointed out, "you just don’t know who the person next to you [is] and what they’re going through."

"I shared this because, just be kinder to people," she implored her fans and followers.

Loren reasoned: "You never know what the next person is going through."

“And honestly I’m not okay," Loren confided.

"And I know it’s okay to not be okay," she affirmed, "because we’re going through something."

"So I share this to show you me at my most vulnerable state -- this is what I’m going through, and it’s okay to not be okay,” Loren concluded.